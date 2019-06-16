Bookies take to messaging apps to participate in $200-bn World Cup bets

Ankit Khanna (name changed) is a confident man. Whatever the outcome of the India-Pakistan match in the World Cup on Sunday, he thinks he would win. Khanna has kept aside around Rs 3 lakh to bet on the one of the most anticipated matches, which might attract about a billion TV viewers.

Khanna has reason to be this confident. “My brother-in-law is going to be at the Old Trafford stadium on Sunday watching it live. I would get ball-by-ball updates from him moments before the televised action. I will place all my bets accordingly. If everything goes my way, I might be Rs 6 lakh ...