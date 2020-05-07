JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » ICC World Test Championship » News

Covid-19: Aussie cricketers association questions board's financial warning
Business Standard

Brad Hogg suggests replacing Test Championship with Ashes, Indo-Pak series

Ashes and the series between India-Pakistan will give a much needed financial boost to the ICC once the situation becomes normal, says Brad Hogg

Topics
ICC World Test Championship | The Ashes | Coronavirus

BS Web Team & agencies  |  New Delhi and Melbourne 

Brad Hogg suggests replacing Test Championship with Ashes, Indo-Pak series
Scrap the Test Championship for a while, viewers want to see competitive cricket, says Brad Hogg

Former Australian chinaman bowler Brad Hogg on Wednesday suggested to scrap the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) for a while and replace it with Ashes and India-Pakistan series this summer.

Hogg said that both Ashes and the series between India-Pakistan will give a much needed financial boost to the International Cricket Council (ICC) once the situation becomes normal after the coronavirus pandemic.

"Scrap the Test Championship for a while, viewers want to see competitive cricket. So get a couple of series that will reignite the interest of cricket throughout the world. Scrap the India-Australia series scheduled for this summer and have the Ashes played there. And make India play against Pakistan in a four match series," Hogg said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.


"The public are craving for it, two matches can be played in India and two can be played in Pakistan, this will be the ultimate series, who is the best between Kohli and Azam? It will be proven in this series, fans have been waiting for India-Pakistan to play each other in a Test series. These two series will give a financial boost to the ICC," he added.



Currently, all sporting action across the world has come to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

India and Australia are slated to take on each other in a four-match Test series later this year, however, the future of the series hangs in the balance due to Covid-19.

India currently sits on top of the World Test Championship standings while Australia is at the second place.

Check Test Championship points table here

The Indian Premier League (IPL) was slated to begin from March 29, but the tournament has been suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
First Published: Thu, May 07 2020. 12:32 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY