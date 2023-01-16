Broadcaster Viacom18 bags Women's IPL five-year media rights for Rs 951 cr

Viacom18 secured the Women’s media rights for five years (2023-27) at an auction on Monday.

Viacom18 has committed Rs 951 crore, which translates to a per match value of Rs 7.09 crore, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI)Secretary Jay Shah tweeted on Monday.

"Congratulations @viacom18 for winning the Women’s @ media rights. Thank you for your faith in @ and @BCCIWomen, " Shah said.

Top broadcasters Disney-Star, Sony-Zee and Viacom18 were in the fray for the rights. The was eyeing around Rs 1,100-1,250 crore from the sale of media rights, or around Rs 220-250 crore annually or Rs 10-11 crore per match. There are a total of 22 matches in the Women's per year.

Sources said that the has settled for a lower amount, since this is the first time that the country will have a women's edition of the IPL. The Big Bash League in Australia has both a men's and women's edition.

The attention will now shift to the auction for five teams in the Women's IPL, which will happen on January 25.

Eight Men's IPL franchises have picked up tender documents. This includes Gujarat Titans, Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals, according to media reports.

Interested parties have to submit their bids for WIPL teams by January 23. 10 cities have been shortlisted for the WIPL.They include Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Delhi, Dharamsala, Guwahati, Indore, Lucknow and Mumbai.