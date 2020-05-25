Bundesliga Matchday 27 highlights: Bayern Munich thrashes Frankfurt 5-2

has avenged its defeat against Einhtracht Frankfurt as it registered a thumping 5-2 victory on Sunday in Bundesliga. In-form striker Robert Lewadowski scored his 27th goal of the season, and steps closer to matching the league record of 40 goals set by Gerd Mueller.

The host’s front line combined well to create chances from the beginning. Lewandowski hit the crossbar from the corner once, before Leon Goretzka scored the first goal of the match for Bayern. Mueller, who assisted Goretzka in the first goal, scored the second. Lewandowski scored his first goal of the match in the 46th minute before Eintracht’s Martin Hinteregger initiated a fightback.

Hinteregger, who is the league’s highest-scoring defender, scored two quick goals in the space of three minutes to bring his team back into the game. Alphonso Davies’ fourth goal and an own goal from Hinteregger earned the Hansi Flick’s men all three points, boosting Bayern’s morale ahead of Der Klassiker on Tuesday (May 26).

On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund registered an easy win over Wolfsburg, keeping the pressure on Raphael Guerreiro scored the first goal at 32nd minute. Dortmund failed to create many chances in the first half other than Guerreiro’s goal.







Thorgan Hazard missed many chances for the second-placed team. Wolfsburg played better in the beginning of the second half and made many chances. However, it was let down by poor finishing. The introduction of Jadon Sancho brought some sparks in the Dortmund side. The 20-year-old England star’s assist to Achraf Hakimi for the second goal of the match earned the victory for his side.

Bayern now leads the table with 61 points, while Dortmund is at 57 points, ahead of their clash on Tuesday night. A win for the Munich side would mean a 7-points gap at the top, making it difficult for Dortmund to win the Bundesliga title.

Clubs Matches played Won Draw Lost Goal for Goal against Goal difference Points Bayern 27 19 4 4 8 28 52 61 Dortmund 27 17 6 4 74 33 41 57 RB Leipzig 27 15 9 3 68 27 41 54 Leverkusen 27 16 5 6 52 32 20 53 Monchenglad 27 16 4 7 53 24 19 52 Wolfsburg 27 10 9 8 36 33 3 39 SC Freiburg 27 10 7 10 35 37 -2 37 Schalke 27 9 10 8 33 43 -10 37 Hoffenheim 27 10 6 11 36 47 -11 36 FC Koln 27 10 4 13 43 49 -6 34

5 – Einhtracht Frankfurt 2Borussia Dortmund 2 – Wolfsburg 0Hertha 4 – Union Berlin 0SC Freiburg 0 – Werder Bremen 1Paderborn 1 – Hoffenheim 1Borussia Mochengladbach 1 – Leverkusen 3Schalke 0 – Augsburg 3Mainz 0 – RB Leipzig 5FC Cologne 2 –Dusseldorf 2