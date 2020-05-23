Bundesliga today's matches: Check schedule and live streaming details here

Borussia Dortmund (BVB) will play a crucial game on Saturday against Wolfsburg. With eight rounds left and the team four points behind league leaders Bayern Munich, it’s important for Dortmund to grab the three points ahead of their clash on Tuesday.

On matchday 26, Dortmund scored four goals against rivals Schalke, maintaining pressure on the Bavarians. BVB will miss Marco Reus, who is out because of an injury, although they have sufficient firepower in Jadon Sancho and Haaland.

On the other hand, Wolfsburg would look to continue its winning run from last weekend. It is currently placed at sixth spot, a point above SC Freiburg and 11 points below Leverkusen. Wolfsburg is trying to secure a Europa League spot, but it won’t be easy for the club.

In the other big encounter today, Bayern Munich will take on Eintracht Franfurt. Bayern will rely on Lewandoski to avenge last November’s 5-1 defeat against Frankfurt at Allianz Arena. The Bavarians defeated Union Berlin 2-0 and would look to continue their impressive form. Enitracht, meanwhile, is struggling to find its form. The team has failed to win its last four league games, and they lost last Saturday’s game against Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1.

Bundesliga today’s matches:

Wolfsburg vs Dortmund

SC Freiburg vs Werder

Paderborn vs Hofffenheim

Monchengladbach vs Leverkusen

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt

Wolfsburg vs Dortmund Live streaming in India, match timing and predicted line-ups

The fans can watch the live telecast of Dortmund vs Wolfsburg match on Star Select 2 and Star Select 2 HD from 7:00 pm (IST). You can also live stream the match on Disney+Hotstar.

Tentative starting line-ups:



Wolfsburg: Casteels (C), Mbabu, Knoche, Brooks, Otavio, Schlager, Arnold, Steffen, Mehmedi, Brekalo, Weghorst



Dortmund: Burki (GK), Piszczek (c), Hummels, Akanji, Hakimi, Can, Brandt, Guerreiro, Sancho, Haaland, Hazard



For Dortmund, Marco Reus is out and the club is hoping he would return before the end of the season.

Monchengladbach vs Leverkusen Live streaming in India, match timing and predicted line-ups

The fans can watch the live telecast of Monchengladbach vs Leverkusen match on Star Select 1 and Select 1 HD from 7:00 pm (IST). You can also live stream the match on Disney+Hotstar.

Tentative starting line-ups:



Monchengladbach: Sommer (C), Lainer, Ginter, Elvedi, Bensebaini, Strobl, Neuhaus, Herrmann, Embolo, Thuram, Plea.

Leverkusen: Hradecky (GK), Weiser, S Bender, Tapsoba, Sinkgraven, Aranguiz, Demirbay, Bellarabi, Amiri, Diaby, Havertz (C).

Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt Live streaming in India, match timing and predicted line-ups



The fans can watch the live telecast of Bayern Munich vs Eintracht Frankfurt match on Select 2 and Select 2 HD from 10:00 pm (IST). You can also live stream the match on Disney+Hotstar.

Tentative starting line-ups:



Eintracht Frankfurt: Trapp (GK), Toure, Abraham (c), Hinteregger, N'Dicka - Ilsanker, Rode, Chandler, Kamada, Kostic, Dost



Bayern Munich: Neuer (C), Pavard, Alaba, Boateng, Davies, Kimmich, Goretzka, Coman, Gnabry, Muller, Lewandowski



Whether the Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara will play is doubtful. Countinho is out because of an injury.