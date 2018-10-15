Can Prithvi Shaw win fans outside the cricket field? Brands are watching

The 18-year-old talent with the bat Prithvi Shaw has swiftly turned into the new god on the brand altar. He already has four brands in the bag and is believed to have upped his asking fee almost six times to around Rs 10-15 million for a brand in the aftermath of his success.

But the question is: can he follow in the footsteps of his peers such as Virat Kohli, M S Dhoni and even Sachin Tendulkar, to whom he is constantly compared? Since scoring 100 runs in his test debut on October 4, Shaw has become a darling of the masses. Advertisers and cricket experts are watching him closely ...