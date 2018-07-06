Champions Trophy: Is Indian hockey's latest batch the best in a long while?

Underdog spirit evokes a strange sense of oneness among watchers of sport. And an underdog victory generally translates into a feat befitting the very acme of sporting romanticism.

An underdog defeat, on the other hand, mostly sparks a sad consternation, “they-surely-deserved-better” stuff. A rare, brilliantly engrossing exhibit last Sunday managed to simultaneously capture these dualities. Russia withstood a pass assault — 1,114 genteel ones, to be precise — by Spain’s latest troop of twinkle-toed danseurs and eventually prevailed on penalty kicks in the ...