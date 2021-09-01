Check Patna Pirates' full squad for season 8 of Pro Kabaddi League here

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players released by 12 kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021: Full list of kabaddi players sold at Pro Kabaddi auction
PKL 2021 auction: Full list of players retained by 12 Kabaddi franchises
PKL 2021 auction timings, live telecast, streaming, team's available purse
OPPO F19 Pro Plus review: A worthy camera-centric phone despite some flaws
-
Patna Pirates has brought in Sachin Tanwar as the replacement for Pardeep Narwal for the eighth season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2021). Patna bought Sachin for a whopping Rs 84 lakh during the PKL 2021 auction that concluded on August 31.
The three-time winner also splashed out on raider Prashant Kumar Rai (Rs 55 lakh) and signed Iran's Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh for Rs 31 lakh, making him the most expensive foreign signing of PKL 2021.
Full list of players sold during 2021 PKL auction
Monu Goyat, who was a key player for Patna’s winning campaign in 2017, has returned for Rs 20 lakh.
The group is still a little underwhelmed. It will be fascinating to see how the team develops as the season progresses in the absence of Pardeep.
Here’s the full players list of Patna Pirates for PKL 2021:
|Name
|Position
|Price
|Monu
|Raider
|Retained
|Mohit
|Raider
|Retained
|Rajveersinh Pratap Rao Chavan
|Raider
|Retained
|Jangkun Lee
|Raider
|Rs 20.50 Lakh
|Prashanth Kumar Rai
|Raider
|Rs 55 Lakh
|Sachin
|Raider
|Rs 84 Lakh
|Guman Singh
|Raider
|Rs 18.50 Lakh
|Monu Goyat
|Raider
|Rs 20 Lakh
|Neeraj Kumar
|Defender
|Retained
|Sunil
|Defender
|Rs 31.50 Lakh
|Sourav Gulia
|Defender
|Rs 10 Lakh
|Sandeep
|Defender
|Rs 10 Lakh
|Shubham Shinde
|Defender
|Rs 10 Lakh
|Sahil Mann
|All-rounder
|Retained
|Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh
|All-rounder
|Rs 31 Lakh
|Sajin Chandrasekar
|All-rounder
|Rs.10 Lakh
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor