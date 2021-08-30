JUST IN
PKL 2021 auction LIVE updates: Auction of foreign players is underway

The bidding process of Category A players of the Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction will begin at 6:30 pm IST. Check PKL 2021 players list, teams available purse and live telecast details here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Mallika Sagar, PKL 2021 auctioneer
The players’ auction for the eighth edition of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2021) is being held from August 29 to August 31 in Mumbai. The second day of Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction is underway but the live telecast will begin at 6:30 pm. The likes of Pardeep Narwal, Rahul Chaudhari, Ajay Thakur and others will go under the hammer today.
 
Auction pool category
 
Player auction pool is divided into four categories with different base prices:
Category A: Rs Rs 30 lakh
Category B: Rs 20 lakh
Category C: Rs 10 lakh
Category D: Rs 6 lakh

On Day 1 only four players were picked by from New Young Players draft as Puneri Paltan, Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha grabbed Govind Gurjar, Mohit Goyat, Prince and Nitin Panwar, respectively.
 
Available purse for franchisees
 
Each franchisee has a purse of Rs 4.4 crore to spend on their teams, with a maximum of two Final Bid Match cards available, depending on how many players they have already kept.

PKL 2021 auction live telecast and streaming details
 
The live telecast of PKL 2021 auction will be available on Star Sports Network. However, the Star Sports 1(SD/HD) will live broadcast the auction with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 2 (HD/SD) in English. You can watch the live streaming of PKL 2021 auction on Disney+Hotstar.

