- Confidence in Euro-area economy drops on supply squeeze, virus
- Discus thrower Vinod loses Paralympics bronze after being found ineligible
- SRF gains 5% ahead of board meet for bonus issue; jumps 50% in 3 months
- Airtel's fundraise to provide ammo for 5G, fortify position: Analysts
- Indian auto parts makers' shares gain on report of talks with Tesla
- HSBC Asia appoints ex-SBI chief Rajnish Kumar as an independent director
- Delhi schools reopening: 50% students per classroom, staggered lunch breaks
- Hold 10% of portfolio in gold as currencies will be devalued: Mark Mobius
- Hold 10% of portfolio in gold as currencies will be devalued: Mark Mobius
- BSE Midcap index hits record high; Adani Transmission zooms 67% in 1 month
PKL 2021 auction LIVE updates: Auction of foreign players is underway
The bidding process of Category A players of the Pro Kabaddi 2021 auction will begin at 6:30 pm IST. Check PKL 2021 players list, teams available purse and live telecast details here
Topics
PKL 2021 | Pro Kabaddi League | Vivo Pro Kabaddi
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Mallika Sagar, PKL 2021 auctioneer
Auction pool category
Player auction pool is divided into four categories with different base prices:
Category A: Rs Rs 30 lakh
Category B: Rs 20 lakh
Category C: Rs 10 lakh
Category D: Rs 6 lakh
Full list of players retained by 12 teams
PKL 2021 auction Day 1
On Day 1 only four players were picked by from New Young Players draft as Puneri Paltan, Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha grabbed Govind Gurjar, Mohit Goyat, Prince and Nitin Panwar, respectively.
Available purse for franchisees
Each franchisee has a purse of Rs 4.4 crore to spend on their teams, with a maximum of two Final Bid Match cards available, depending on how many players they have already kept.
Full list of players released by 12 teams
PKL 2021 auction live telecast and streaming details
The live telecast of PKL 2021 auction will be available on Star Sports Network. However, the Star Sports 1(SD/HD) will live broadcast the auction with Hindi commentary while Star Sports 2 (HD/SD) in English. You can watch the live streaming of PKL 2021 auction on Disney+Hotstar.
Stay tuned for PKL 2021 auction live updates....
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More