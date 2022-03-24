Chennai Super Kings: Squad, schedule and possible playing 11 for IPL 2022

-
Chennai Super Kings, the defending IPL champions would be heading into a new season with the old guard MS Dhoni still in charge and hungrier for more success. The four-time title winners are just one title behind Mumbai Indians in teams of most league trophies by any IPL team. In this year's IPL which begins with the Super Kings taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the Dhoni-led unit will look to begin the season with a win.
IPL 2022 CSK Squad
MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar, KM Asif, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Devon Conway, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Subhranshu Senapati, Mukesh Choudhary, Prashant Solanki, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Chris Jordan, K Bhagath Varma.
IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings Schedule
The 2022 season is unique in the sense that, unlike previous editions, each team will not play the other twice, rather all 10 teams will play only 14 games each. In that regard, they will play five teams twice and four teams just once. To decide, which four teams will the team play once and which five twice, 10 teams are divided into two groups of five each. The group is based on the number of Trophies won and the number of participations in an IPL Final.
The following is the division of Group
|Group 1
|Group 2
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rajasthan Royals
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Delhi Capitals
|Punjab Kings
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Gujarat Titans
Each team will play all the teams in its own group twice and the team parallel to it in the other group twice. And for the rest of the teams in the other group, the said team will play them only once. For e.eg CSK will play all the teams in its group twice and Mumbai Indians from the other group twice as well, but the other four teams from the Mumbai Indians' group i.e. Group 1 will play CSK only once.
On that basis, here is the full schedule of CSK for IPL 2022
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders
MATCH 1 | SATURDAY 26 MARCH, 2022
7:30 PM IST (14:00 GMT)
WANKHEDE STADIUM, Mumbai
Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants
MATCH 7 | THURSDAY 31 MARCH, 2022
7:30 PM IST (14:00 GMT)
BRABOURNE - CCI, Mumbai
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings
MATCH 11 | SUNDAY 3 APRIL, 2022
7:30 PM IST (14:00 GMT)
BRABOURNE - CCI, Mumbai
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
MATCH 17 | SATURDAY 9 APRIL, 2022
3:30 PM IST (10:00 GMT)
DY PATIL STADIUM, NAVI MUMBAI
Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
MATCH 22 | TUESDAY 12 APRIL, 2022
7:30 PM IST (14:00 GMT)
DY PATIL STADIUM, NAVI MUMBAI
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans
MATCH 29 | SUNDAY 17 APRIL, 2022
7:30 PM IST (14:00 GMT)
MAHARASHTRA CRICKET ASSOCIATION STADIUM, Pune
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
MATCH 33 | THURSDAY 21 APRIL, 2022
7:30 PM IST (14:00 GMT)
DY PATIL STADIUM, NAVI MUMBAI
Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings
MATCH 38 | MONDAY 25 APRIL, 2022
7:30 PM IST (14:00 GMT)
WANKHEDE STADIUM, Mumbai
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
MATCH 46 | SUNDAY 1 MAY, 2022
7:30 PM IST (14:00 GMT)
MAHARASHTRA CRICKET ASSOCIATION STADIUM, Pune
Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
MATCH 49 | WEDNESDAY 4 MAY, 2022
7:30 PM IST (14:00 GMT)
MAHARASHTRA CRICKET ASSOCIATION STADIUM, Pune
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals
MATCH 55 | SUNDAY 8 MAY, 2022
7:30 PM IST (14:00 GMT)
DY PATIL STADIUM, NAVI MUMBAI
Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
MATCH 59 | THURSDAY 12 MAY, 2022
7:30 PM IST (14:00 GMT)
WANKHEDE STADIUM, Mumbai
Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans
MATCH 62 | SUNDAY 15 MAY, 2022
3:30 PM IST (10:00 GMT)
WANKHEDE STADIUM, Mumbai
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals
MATCH 68 | FRIDAY 20 MAY, 2022
7:30 PM IST (14:00 GMT)
BRABOURNE - CCI, Mumbai
The Chennai Super Kings might not have the facilities of Moeen Ali and Deepak Chahar for the first few games of IPL 2022. However, the below given team is most likely to feature in all conditions if all the players are 100% fit.
IPL 2022 CSK Possible Playing 11
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C), (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Adam Milne, Prashant Solanki
