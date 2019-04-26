CHESS #1350

The Grenke Chess Classic is interestingly poised. After five rounds, Magnus Carlsen and Viswanathan Anand (both 3.5) share the lead. It’s been a fighting tournament with several highly entertaining games in every round. This might be partly due to the mixed field.

There are seven Super GMs, including six from the Top 20, in the ten-person field. There are also three relatively weaker players, including 14-year-old IM Vincent Keymer who qualified for this event by winning the 2018 Grenke Open. The Super GMs are all playing for decisive results, therefore. Carlsen won from an ...