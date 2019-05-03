CHESS #1351

Magnus Carlsen won his fourth classical super GM tournament in a row with a round to spare. There's been a turnaround in form for the world champion since he retained his title in October 2018. At that point of time, his Elo was 2,839 and he was experiencing a prolonged slump.

Since then, as mentioned above, he's won the world blitz title and four classical Super-GM tournaments. He's played 58 classical games without a loss and pulled his live Elo to 2,875. That's within touching distance of the all-time record of 2,882, which he achieved in May 2014. He's also ...