Chess #1355

The Norway Altibox has an interesting new format. It’s a 10-player round robin featuring most of the top 10, including the world champion. Each round starts with classical games at long controls. If that’s decisive, the winner receives 2 points, with half-points for a draw.

But every draw is followed by an Armageddon tiebreaker. White has 10 minutes, black has seven minutes, increment from move 61, and draw odds for black who is declared the winner if it’s drawn. The colour doesn’t switch. The Armageddon is scored at 1 point for the winner, so there’s a ...