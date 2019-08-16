CHESS #1364

The St Louis Grand Chess Tour concluded with Levon Aronian winning with 22/28, ahead of Yu Yangyi, Ding Liren and Maxime Vachier Lagrave (all 21.5). Aronian scored 13 in the nine-round rapids (2 points for a win) and 9 in the 18 Blitz rounds. Magnus Carlsen’s (17) form stuttered for the first time in 2019.

It was the first time event he failed to win since the World Championship match in Oct-Nov 2018. Carlsen had losses to Ding Liren, Fabiano Caruana, Levon Aronian (Rapids), and to Sergey Karjakin (blitz). Carlsen still holds a comfortable lead in overall GCT Standings with ...