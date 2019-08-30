CHESS #1366

The Sinquefield Cup ended in a tiebreak. A late surge by Magnus Carlsen, who won twice in the last two rounds pulled him level with Ding Liren (both 6.5 from 11 games). This took the pair ahead of Viswanathan Anand and Sergey Karjakin (both 6) who shared third-fourth.

The tiebreak was considered a foregone conclusion. Carlsen had never lost a play-off in his entire career and he is the strongest rapid and blitz player of all time. But Ding won and won comprehensively! The Chinese GM took the blitz games 2-0 after two draws in the earlier rapids. The finish in the last game was ...