CHESS #1395

There is understandably a lot of bad blood in the aftermath of the Candidates fiasco. Nobody knows when the event will be completed — it did lead to April Fool’s rumours that it would be completed in Antarctica! Teimour Radjabov’s stance in pulling out has been vindicated, and it’s clear he’s been unlucky.

But what can Fide now do? It would be grossly unfair to everyone else in the cycle, to replay the Candidates from scratch. Can Fide seed Radjabov into the next Candidates cycle instead in a sort of deferred admission? Is that sufficient recompense for ...