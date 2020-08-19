China influence in IPL far from over with Dream11 bagging title rights

If Vivo’s abrupt exit as the title sponsor for the Indian Premier League (IPL) had given hope of an IPL without Chinese influence, the entry of Dream11 indicates that escaping the dragon is easier said than done. While the Mumbai-based gaming company founded by an Indian duo is at the forefront of the investment in the league, China’s influence on the country’s most coveted sports property is far from over.

Tencent Holdings — a multinational conglomerate from China — is a key player behind the IPL deal. Dream11, which won the title sponsorship rights ...