Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 3 Live: India up against Pakistan in cricket
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 3 Live
The third day at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham will bring more medal opportunities for India which won its first set of gold, silver and bronze on day two of the event courtesy of the Weightlifting contingent.
Mirabai Chanu won the first gold for India while Sanket Sargar won the first medal, it came in Weigjlifting too, but he missed out on gold by just one kg of weight. Later on, Bindayrani Daevi fetched yet another silver while Gururaja Poojary won bronze to give a total of four medals to the Indian team.
The Indian contingent would now look to build on that on the fourth day i.e. on Sunday, July 31, 2022. Jeremy Lalrinnunga will spearhead the weightlifting challenge for India while Poppy Hazarika will take part in the 59 Kg category in the women’s field of weightlifting. Young army caded Achintia Sheuli from Bengal will be the last Indian in the fray for a weightlifting medal tonight.
Indian women’s cricket team will up against arch-rivals Pakistan. The Harmanpreet Kaur side which suffered a narrow defeat by three wickets against Australia in the opener would look to win this match and keep their podium hopes alive.
The Indian Men’s Hockey team would open its account tonight as well where they will face minnows Ghana. Raining goals are expected from Olympic bronze medalists in India.
The Indian pugilists will also be in action tonight. After the shock defeat of Sanjeet last night, no Indian boxer would look to take any other player lightly. Reigning world champion Nikhat Zareen will play her maiden bout of the competition while Shiva Thapa would be in vying to get into the quarterfinal. Later tonight two other Indians in Sagar and Sumit will also play their matches at around 01:00 am IST.
After a shocking quarterfinal exit for the Indian Women’s Table Tennis team, the India Men’s team who too are the defending champions, would not want to take Bangladesh lightly whom they face in the quarterfinal. Talking about quarterfinals, the Indian Badminton Mixed team would play South Africa. So far they have been undefeated in their three group stage games.
Continuing the Quartfrifnal talk, India’s top medal contenders in Squash, Saurav Ghosal and Joshna Chinappa would be playing their Round of 16 matches tonight as well. Apart from these major matches, the Indians will also be participating in Swimming, Lawn Bowl and Cycling.
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 3 Live Updates: Catch all the Live updates from Birmingham 2022 as India aim to win more medals.
