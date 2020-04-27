Coronavirus: Kohli, ABD put 2016 IPL memorabilia on auction to raise funds

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli have put up for auction equipment used in their historic partnership against Gujarat Lions in 2016 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to raise funds for the coronavirus pandemic.
AB de Villiers on Monday took to social media to upload images of the signed equipments and announced all the proceeds will go to both the countries in their respective fights against the ongoing crisis.
Cricket has given me many incredible memories - and, among the most precious, stands the partnership with @virat.kohli , playing for RCB and against Gujarat Lions in 2016. Everything clicked on what was a truly unforgettable night at the IPL. The capacity crowd at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium were going crazy, and we both scored centuries in a partnership of 229 runs from 96 balls. More importantly, RCB won the match by 144 runs. Now we find ourselves in a global crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and Virat and I would like to help people in need, people struggling to put food on the table. So we are donating some of the key items from that special day in 2016 - Virat’s bat and gloves, my shirt and bat - and creating one unique auction item, on the Bid or Buy online platform(link in my bio-type key words in the search button to find the piece). All money raised will be donated to charities supporting people most severely affected by the crisis, split 50/50 between charities working in SA and India. Immediately after the auction closes on 10 May, 2020, I will personally contact the winner and make arrangements for the package to be delivered to your home. Take care and stay safe.
Kohli also used the repost option to share de Villiers' post onto his Instagram account for his followers to see and take part in the auction as well.
