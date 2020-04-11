Coronavirus: Kohli, Ishant praise Delhi Police for providing food to poor

The captain of the Indian criecket team, Virat Kohli, and pacer Ishant Sharma have praised for the work they have been doing in the fight against (Covid-19) pandemic.

"It is heartening for me to know that the police service across the nation is helping so many people in these difficult times," Kohli said in a video posted on official Twitter handle.





"I want to acknowledge the efforts of Delhi police who have not only performed their duties with absolute honesty but also taken food to the poor people on a daily basis, which is their utmost requirement. So, well done and keep putting in the same effort," he added.

Meanwhile, the lanky pacer Ishant urged the people to follow the official directives and stay home to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Friends this is the time to stay at home and spend time with your family. Delhi police jawans are performing their duties day and night. So let's help Delhi Police by staying at our homes and don't pay heed to rumors," said Ishant.





Kohli and Ishant were to feature in the Indian Premier League 2020 for their respective franchises.

However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to suspend the IPL till April 15 as a precautionary measure in view of the outbreak.

BCCI has also asked its employees to work from home.

Later on, the apex body decided to "wait and watch" and see how the current situation amid the crisis evolves and said that it would take a decision accordingly.