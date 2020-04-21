Covid-19: Nadal frustrated by lockdown, Federer recovering from knee injury

expressed his frustration that tennis players are unable to practise due to the Covid-19 or pandemic, while Roger Federer revealed he was happy with his recovery from knee surgery.



Nadal held an Instagram Live session on Monday that included Roger Federer, Andy Murray and Marc Lopez.



The Spanish government has extended the country's state of alarm until May 9, with the entire population confined to their homes except a small number working in specific sectors, leaving Nadal perplexed as to why he can't train.



"It's true I don't understand very well because we cannot play tennis when many people are going to work and even more so in our sport, where we keep at a large and safe distance and we play on opposite sides of the court," world number two Nadal said during an Instagram Live.



All professional tennis activities remaining suspended till July 13. While Wimbledon was cancelled last month for the first time since World War II and the French Open was pushed back to September 20.

Nadal Tennis record as of March 16, 2020



Current Rank: 2

Career highest ranking: 1 (August 18, 2008)

Matches won: 990

Matches lost: 200

Titles won: 85

Total Prize money: $120,922,904 (single and doubles combined)

Grand Slam Finals Appearances: 27

Grand Slam Titles: 19

Grand Slam Finals Record: 19-8

Federer tennis career as of March 16, 2020 Current Rank: 4

4 Career highest ranking: 1 (February 2, 2004)

1 (February 2, 2004) Matches won: 1242

1242 Matches lost: 271

271 Titles won: 103

103 Total Prize money: $129,946,683 (single and doubles combined)

$129,946,683 (single and doubles combined) Grand Slam Finals Appearances: 31

31 Grand Slam Titles: 20

20 Grand Slam Finals Record: 20-11

Federer on his knee injury

"But I understand that we are in a very critical situation, that the government is dealing with something unprecedented and I also understand that the last thing they think of is who can train and who cannot train."I understand the situation and obviously there are many things that are not logical but you have to accept the rules.""I am not playing tennis, I do not have a court at home and I miss it a little," Nadal said."I am sticking to my physical routines. From the gym of my academy they were able to bring me some machines when began so I try to work a little in the morning, a little in the afternoon."It is very important to have both the head and the body focused and it is what I am trying to do at all times."During the course of the session, the Spaniard laughed as he visibly struggled with the platform and how to bring his fellow players into the conversation, admitting that it was his first time going live."As you can see, I'm a disaster in everything. But I'm trying hard," Nadal said.Murray then took a jibe at Nadal in the comments section and wrote, "This is brilliant... He can win 52 French Opens, but not work Instagram."After trying hard for quite some time, Nadal managed to bring Federer. The 20-grand slam champion also also grilled Nadal about playing as a lefty when he's naturally right-handed.Meanwhile, Federer gave an update on his right knee after the 20-time major winner decided to undergo surgery in February."I've been hitting a bit against a wall, (doing) rehab with the knee," Federer said."It's OK, I had a really good first six weeks, then it was a bit slower, now it's getting better again but I have plenty of time."There is no stress, no rush. If there is anything positive (about being in lockdown) that's the only thing really. I just want the knee to be good, it doesn't matter when I return.