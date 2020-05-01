JUST IN
Coronavirus impact: Commonwealth Youth Games 2021 rescheduled to 2023
Cricket 'superfans' who share their hoard of old footage and photographs

Many of us are fans. A few of us record every ball of every single match played in international cricket. Dhruv Munjal on the custodians of archival treasures

Topics
Rahul Dravid   |   Sachin Tendulkar   |   Navjot Singh Sidhu

Dhruv Munjal  |  New Delhi 

As I write this, Rob Moody is probably at his computer in his Melbourne home, unearthing some cricket gold. Because, well, no one does that better than him. Glenn McGrath smacking boundaries for fun? He’s got you covered.

Mitchell Johnson getting slog-swept for six? Yep. Mark Waugh batting left-handed? No worries. If you’re a casual watcher of cricket, you’ve probably never heard of Moody. But if you’re an obsessive, someone who remembers all of Rahul Dravid’s international wickets, or can recall the last time Sachin Tendulkar batted without a helmet, you ...

First Published: Fri, May 01 2020. 22:07 IST

