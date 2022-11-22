Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United with immediate effect

will leave by mutual agreement, with immediate effect, the communication department of the team informed in a release, on Tuesday.

"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future." the statement said.

The team's official website further said that everyone at is focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and is working to deliver success.