LATEST NEWS
You are here: Home » Sports Â» Football Â» News
Saudi Arabia stuns Argentina by 2-1; upsetting start for Messi's team
Business Standard

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United with immediate effect

Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United by mutual agreement with immediate effect, the communication department of the team informed in a release, on November 22

Topics
Cristiano Ronaldo | Manchester United | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo will leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect, the communication department of the team informed in a release, on Tuesday.

"The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future." the statement said.

The team's official website further said that everyone at Manchester United is focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and is working to deliver success.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Cristiano Ronaldo

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 23:24 IST

`