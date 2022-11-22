Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Manchester United with immediate effect

-
The team's official website further said that everyone at Manchester United is focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and is working to deliver success.
Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.
The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford.#MUFC— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 22, 2022
First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 23:24 IST