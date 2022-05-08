CSK vs DC: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 55

-
-
The North and South battle is here as Delhi Capitals face the Chennai Super Kings in what is supposed to be the do or die match for the latter. If Chennai lose this, they are done for all money in the tournament. But if they win, they will have a chance to try and sneak through to the Playoffs.
The match begins at 07:30 pm IST at the DY Patil Sports Academy and Stadium in Navi Mumbai on May 08th, 2022.
Here's how the Playing 11 of CSK and DC would look like
Delhi Capitals still won’t have the services of Prithvi Shaw as the opener and hence Under 19 star Yash Dhull can be played in place of Mandeep Singh as the latter has failed consistently in all the chances that he has been given so far. Apart from that, Axar Patel would definitely come in for Ripal Patel.
Chennai can also look to replace Simrjeet with Shivam Dube if he is fully fit and then play Dwayne Bravo in place of Dwaine Pretorious.
CSK Predicted Playing 11
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Dwayne Pretorious/Dwayne Bravo, Simarjeet Singh/Shivam Dube, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary
DC Predicted Playing 11
David Warner, Mandeep Singh/Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel Shardul Thakur, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed
IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Toss Timing and Details
Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Chennai captain MS Dhoni and Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the CSK vs DC toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
CSK IPL 2022 Squad
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Dwaine Pretorius, Simarjeet Singh, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Dwayne Bravo, Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Prashant Solanki, Subhranshu Senapati, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishanth
DC IPL 2022 Squad
Mandeep Singh, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Ripal Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel, Mustafizur Rahman, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Srikar Bharat
