CSK vs RCB: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium

Chennai Super Kings, who have not been able to win even a single game this season, losing all four and very badly at that, will be looking for revival as they face in their fifth match at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

The Bangalore side on the other hand will be looking to add to the tally of the three consecutive wins that they have registered after losing their opening match against Punjab Kings. The team is in red hot form with the likes of Dinesh Karthik, Harshal Patel and Anuj Rawat firing all cylinders.

CSK vs RCB Pitch Report

The Pitch at the Dy Patil Stadium is one made for quality cricket as chasing even 160 has proved tough at this wicket. For today’s match between Chennai and Bangalore, the pitch will have something for the bowlers as it will offer some bounce for pacers and grip for the spinners to try and turn the ball. But dew at night might cause problems as well.

CSK vs RCB DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai Weather Report

For today’s match between Chennai and Bangalore, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 55-78%. The temperature will hover between 30 and 28 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm. Chances of dew are high due to it being a night game

CSK vs RCB Live Streaming

The CSK vs RCB match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. This match between Chennai and Bangalore can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Mobile Application and website.

When and Where would CSK vs RCB IPL 2022 Match take place?

The match between CSK and RCB would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on April 12, 2022, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's .

Where can people watch the IPL 2022 vs Live and Exclusive?

People can watch Ravindra Jadeja’s take on Faf du Plessis’ in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between CSK and RCB can be Live Streamed on Application and Website.