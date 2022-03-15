CWC 2022 IND vs ENG Preview: Winless England face revenge-seeking India

It was July 23rd, 2017 when India were cruising towards their first World Cup title in the Women's game, needing just 38 runs from 44 balls with seven wickets in hand a set Punam Raut and Veda Krishnamurthy at the crease. But then something very dramatic happened and all of the Indian team got bowled out in the next 29 runs and lost the golden opportunity to bring home the cup from London, by just nine runs.

It is in this setting that the Mithali Raj led team will face England Women's cricket team in yet another ICC Women's World Cup almost five years after the 2017 finale. The settings are much changed, many players have changed too, but the core of both the teams is intact.

One thing that is in India's favour this time around is England's three losses that it has suffered at the hands of the West Indies, Australia and South Africa in very close encounters before coming to this game. On the other hand, India have won two of its three games played so far and thus are in a better position to exploit England's vulnerability, their failure to win close games and their frustration of not registering a single point with almost half their campaign being over.

But having said that, taking England lightly could damage India's chances too as the English women might be frustrated,. but will attack with extra might in a game which id do or die of them as a loss in this game would mean they are almost out of the race of defending their title.

India Women vs England Women Bay Oval Pitch Report

The pitch report for India Women vs England Women game at the Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 says that it would be a batting wicket and most likely support the spinners later on. Also given the fact that India have won both the matches batting first, if India wins the toss, it would look to bat first only. On the other hand, England looked good chasing the target against Australia in their first encounter so they would not mind an opportunity to chase either.

Mount Maunganui, Tauranga Weather Update

The temperatures at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui in Tauranga will hover between 25 Degree Celcius and 19 Degree Celcius from 02:00 pm to 10:00 pm Local time, the duration of the game. There are no chances of precipitation and cloud cover will also be in the range of 23 to 66%.

India Women vs England Women Head to Head

Format Matches IND Women Won ENG Women Won No Result ODIs Overall 72 31 39 03 In World Cup (ODIs) 11 04 07 00

India Women Predicted Playing 11

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma/Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur (vc), Richa Ghosh (wk), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

England Women Predicted Playing 11

Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole

India Women Squad CWC 2022

Mithali Raj (capt), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-capt) Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh, Taniya Bhatia, Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

England Women Squad CWC 2022

Tammy Beaumont, Danielle Wyatt, Heather Knight (c), Natalie Sciver, Amy Ellen Jones (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Anya Shrubsole, Natasha Farrant, Emma Lamb, Freya Davies, Lauren Winfield-Hill