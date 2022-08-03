JUST IN
CWG 2022 Day 6 LIVE: Weightlifters and Ghosal spearhead India's medal hopes

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 6 Live Updates: Saurav Ghosal will play a bronze medal match in Men's Squash, while three weightlifters will be in medal contention. Boxers and Hockey team in action too

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Indian Men's hockey team will be in action at Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022
CWG 2022 Day 6 LIVE

The Indian contingent, which recorded four medals on day five of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, will look to add to the nation’s medal tally on day six of the vent as well. India will be hopeful for medals in weightlifting, boxing, squash and para-athletics. 

The Indian Men’s and Women’s hockey teams after their disappointing outings against England in their last games would look to make a strong comeback as they take on Canada. While the men’s team will be looking for a big victory because it would eventually be the goal difference that will decide the top group of the team, the women’s team will just look to win and advance to the semis. 

The Indian Women’s cricket team will also be in action tonight as they would look to secure their place in the semi-finals. They will face Barbados and a victory in this game will take them to medal contention. 

A lot of Indian boxers will be in the fray to secure their medals. Nikhat Zareen, the world championship gold medalist and Lovlina Borgohain, the Olympics bronze medalist will spearhead the women’s challenge as they take part in their respective weight category quarterfinals. Muhammad Hussamuddin and Ashish Kumar will take part in the men’s quarterfinal. 

Apart from these big ticket events, India will also take part in Judo, Lawn Bowls, Para Table Tennis, Swimming and Women’s Shot Put final. 

Commonwealth Games Day 6 Live Updates: Catch all the Indian atheletes in action at Birmingham 2022 as they hope to secure more medals for the country 

