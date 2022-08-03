- Britannia Q1 revenue may rise up to 15% YoY; 2% dip in PAT seen: Analysts
- Paytm Q1 preview: Net loss could narrow to Rs 646 cr on solid lending biz
- Rupee strength unsustainable; bet on chemicals, OMCs in near-term: Analysts
- Devyani International gains 7%, hits over 6-month high on strong Q1 results
- India's trade deficit likely to remain above $20 billion: Barclays
- Uber users in Delhi, NCR can book their rides using Hindi on WhatsApp
- SpiceJet, MOIL: 5 buzzing stocks that may gain up to 19% in short-term
CWG 2022 Day 6 LIVE: Weightlifters and Ghosal spearhead India's medal hopes
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 6 Live Updates: Saurav Ghosal will play a bronze medal match in Men's Squash, while three weightlifters will be in medal contention. Boxers and Hockey team in action too
Topics
Commonwealth Games | Indian Hockey Team | India cricket team
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Indian Men's hockey team will be in action at Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022
CWG 2022 Day 6 LIVE
The Indian contingent, which recorded four medals on day five of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022, will look to add to the nation’s medal tally on day six of the vent as well. India will be hopeful for medals in weightlifting, boxing, squash and para-athletics.
The Indian Men’s and Women’s hockey teams after their disappointing outings against England in their last games would look to make a strong comeback as they take on Canada. While the men’s team will be looking for a big victory because it would eventually be the goal difference that will decide the top group of the team, the women’s team will just look to win and advance to the semis.
The Indian Women’s cricket team will also be in action tonight as they would look to secure their place in the semi-finals. They will face Barbados and a victory in this game will take them to medal contention.
A lot of Indian boxers will be in the fray to secure their medals. Nikhat Zareen, the world championship gold medalist and Lovlina Borgohain, the Olympics bronze medalist will spearhead the women’s challenge as they take part in their respective weight category quarterfinals. Muhammad Hussamuddin and Ashish Kumar will take part in the men’s quarterfinal.
Apart from these big ticket events, India will also take part in Judo, Lawn Bowls, Para Table Tennis, Swimming and Women’s Shot Put final.
Commonwealth Games Day 6 Live Updates: Catch all the Indian atheletes in action at Birmingham 2022 as they hope to secure more medals for the country
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
