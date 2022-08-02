CWG 2022: India bags historic gold in women's four lawn bowl event

-
ALSO READ
CWG 2022 Day 5 LIVE: India women win historic gold in Lawn Bowls, beat SA
Commonwealth Games 2022 medal tally: India wins first gold at Lawn Bowls
CWG 2022: India's gold medal prospects at Birmingham Commonwealth Games
CWG 2022 Day-2 Highlights: Chanu clinches gold; Bindyarani gets silver
CWG 2022 Day 4 Highlights: IND reach final in TT, Badminton and Lawn Bowls
-
The India lawn bowls team bagged a historic gold medal at the Commonwealth Games on Tuesday, a day after getting the country hooked to the rarely-followed game with their inspiring show.
The Indian quartet of Lovely Choubey (lead), Pinki (second), Nayanmoni Saikia (third) and Rupa Rani Tirkey (slip) beat South Africa 17-10 in the women's fours final.
It was India's maiden final appearance in the women's fours format of the competition.
It is Indian contingent's fourth gold and first outside the weightlifting arena.
The Indian team led 8-2 at one stage but the South African team comprising Thabelo Muvhango (lead), Bridget Calitz (second), Esme Kruger (third) and Johanna Snyman (skip) made it 8-8 to spice up the contest. The Indians though kept their nerves to pull away in the last three rounds.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor