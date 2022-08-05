CWG Day 7 Highlights: Sudhir, Sreeshankar win medals; Hima Das in semis

-
India's tally of medals at the Commonwealth Games 2022 Birmingham reached 20 after Sudhir and Murali Sreeshankar brought home gold and silver, respectively.
On the seventh day of CWG 2022, Murali Sreeshankar clinched the silver medal in the Men's Long Jump final with a mark of 8.08 metre, becoming the first Indian male athlete to bring home a medal in the category.
Meanwhile, powerlifter Sudhir won India's historic first-ever gold in the Para-Powerlifting at CWG 2022 after defeating Nigeria's Ikechukwu Obichukwu (133.6 points) by 0.9 points. His final score for the gold read a Games record 134.5 points.
As of now, Indian athletes have won 20 medals -- six golds, seven silvers and seven bronze -- at the Commonwealth Games 2022.
The Indian Men’s Hockey team made its way to the semi-finals in the CWG and have almost secured a top-of-the-pool position after its 4-1 victory over Wales in its last group stage encounter.
Four Indian boxers, Amit Panghal, Jaismine Lamboria, Sagar and Rohit Tokas all advanced to their respective semi-finals. India has secured a total of seven medals in boxing, the colour of which is yet to be decided.
The badminton contingent, PV Sindhu, Akarshi Kashyap, Kidambi Srikanth and Lakshya Sen also won their respective games to move to the next round.
Indian athlete Hima Das qualified for Women 200 m Semifinals after clocking 23.42s to be placed first in Heat 2. Meanwhile, Manju Bala qualified for the finals of the Women's Hammer Throw event with the best throw of 59.68m in her first attempt and finished 11th in the qualification round to make the progress.
Table tennis champion Manika Batra advanced while Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and ace paddler Sharath Kamal proceeded to the next round in their respective doubles matches.
Meanwhile, player Dipika Pallikal was in the spotlight for the first time in the games as she emerged victorious in both the women's doubles and mixed doubles matches.
On the other hand, India suffered setbacks at the CWG boxing rings after Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain crashed out in the quarterfinals of the light middleweight category.
India crashed out in Men’s Lightweight Powerlifting as Parmjeet Kumar stood fifth on the points table at 49.10.
In the powerlifting category, Manpreet Kaur finished fourth, Sakina Khatun fifth in the Commonwealth Games.
B Sumeeth and Ashwani Ponappa in Badminton lost to England's Callum Hemming and Jessica Pugh.
