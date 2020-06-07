Darwin T20 cricket league: Check semi-finals timing, live streaming details

Competitive has returned in Australia after the (Covid-19) haitus. A community level tournament, CDU Top End T20 tournament, also known as Darwin T20 league 2020, started on June 6 and has acted as a testing ground for cricket in a Covid-19 environment.

The champion of the Darwin T20 cricket league 2020 will be decided on Monday (June 8) as four cricket clubs -- Southern Districts, Pint, Waratah and Darwin -- advanced to the semi-finals after completion of round-robin matches.

First semi-final of Darwin T20 cricket league 2020



The first semi-final of Darwin T20 league will be played between Southern Districts cricket club and Pint cricket club at the Marrara Cricket Ground. With a spot in the final up for grabs, both the teams will look carry their superb league stage performance into the semis.

CDU Top end Semifinal 1: Here is the squad and predicted playing of both teams



Southern District squad:



D Mylius, K Voelkl, L Markey, C Mcevoy, M Townsend, R Harvey, M Hammond, C Kelly, D Mullen, N Hangan, T Pemble, D Fry, N Akers, M Ninneman.

Southern District predicted playing 11: Corey Kelly, Daniel Mylius, Kierran Voekl, Dylan Mullen, Dean Fry, Matt Hammond, Lachlan Markey, Todd Pemble, Nathan Hangan, Michael Ninneman and Ryan Harvey



Pint Cricket Club squad:



Daniel Lang, Simon Lavers, Anthony Harrison, Joel Logan, Sulaman Khan, Jack Flynn, Nick Glinatsis, Ben May, Tim Garner, Ash Norman, Bilal Abbas, Karan Samra, Tom Grose



Pint predicted playing 11: Jack Flynn, Bilal Abbas, Simon Lavers, Tim Garner, Daniel Lang, Sulaman Khan, Ash Norman, Joel Logan, Bilal Abbas, Nick Glinatsis and Karan Samra\



Southern District vs Pint Cricket Club live streaming details and match timings



Date and time: June 8, 2020, at 6.00 am Indian Standard Time (IST)



Venue: Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin



You can live stream the first semi-final -- Southern Districts vs Pint Cricket Club -- of Darwin T20 league on My cricket facebook page only.

Second semi-final of Darwin T20 cricket league 2020



In the second semi-final of CDU Top End T20 league 2020 will Waratah cricket club will lock horns with Darwin cricket club at Cazalys Oval. Watah would be high in confidence after winning its last league match to find a place in the semi-final as it defeated Nightcliff cricket club by four wickets. On the other hand, Darwin has its previous game against Southern Districts.

Watah cricket club vs Darwin cricket club; Here is the predicted playing 11:



Watah tentative playing 11: James Seymour, Isaac Conway, Sanka Wijegunarathna, Friday Kesteni, Udara Weerasinghe, Madura Weerasinghe, Tristan Glover, Ishara Gange, Muhammad Tahir, Himesh Silva, Samindra Madushan



Darwin tentative playing 11: Jacob Dickman, Luke Shelton, Tom Briggs, Will Antsey, Willy Andrews, Kris Denby, Connor Hawkins, Dion Meta, Ethan Anderson, Luke Zanchetta and Troy Ryan



Watah vs Darwin live streaming and match timings:



Date: June 8, 2020, at 6.00 AM IST



Venue: Cazalys Oval



You can live stream the second semi-final – Watah CC vs Darwin CC-- of CDU Top End T20 league on Mycricket facebook page only.

Darwin T20 cricket league 2020 final match timing and live streaming details



The final of Darwin T20 Cricket league will be played after the completion of semi-finals on the same day i.e. June 8.

Final fixture: Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF 2



Date and Day: June 8, Monday



Match timing: 10:30 am IST



Click here to watch the Darwin T20 cricket league final