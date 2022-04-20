DC vs PBKS: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Brabourne Stadium

Covid has so far dominated all the pre-match talks of this match between the and . The venue of the game was also shifted from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune to Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai and DC’s Mitchell Marsh was admitted to the hospital.

Now on the matchday i.e. Wednesday, April 20, 2022, the talk will hopefully be about performances as both the teams are coming off losses and badly need wins to stay afloat in the highly competitive league that the IPL 2022 has become.

DC vs PBKS Pitch Report

The Pitch at the Cricket Club of India- Brabourne Stadium is one made-for-run fest as more than 200 have been chased there and quite easily too. For today’s match between Delhi and Punjab, the pitch is expected to be another bonanza offer to go greedy for runs as bowlers would find it very difficult to contain.

DC vs PBKS Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report

The Stadiums in Mumbai are notorious for the amount of effect dew has on the outcome of the game. Today’s game at Brabourne Stadium will also have to bear the brunt.

For today’s match between Delhi and Punjab, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 51-and 62%, while the temperature will hover between 32 to 30 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm.

DC vs PBKS Live Streaming

The DC vs PBK match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Brabourne Stadium. This match between Delhi and Punjab can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.

When and Where would DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 Match take place?

The match between DC and PBK would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on April 20, 2022, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's .

Where can people watch the IPL 2022 vs Live and Exclusive?

