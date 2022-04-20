DC vs PBKS: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 32

-
-
IPL 2022 Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Toss Timing
Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Delhi captain Rishabh Pant and Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the DC vs PBKS toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
Here's how the Playing 11 of DC and PBKS would look like
While Delhi Capitals will once again search for a number three eas Marsh has been hospitalized, their problem doesn’t end there as Rovman Powell has also not been able to perform and that has caused problems for the team as it gets lopsided after the loss of David Warner, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant in the batting department.
Thus Delhi will be looking to solve a lot of problems and at least Anrich Nortje seems to be coming into the Playing 11 in place of Marsh with maybe Yash Dhull being given a chance at number three in place of Lalit Yadav or Rovman Powell.
As for Punjab, Mayank was seen practicing in the nets, so hopefully, he will be back in the Playing 11 and they would dearly hope that both Odean Smith and Shahrukh Khan fire with the bat to end their death overs misery.
Jonny Bairstow hasn’t really come off and Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who was great with his striking in the powerplay is raring to go, so Punjab management might be forced to look his way if the Englishman doesn’t perform in this one as well.
DC Predicted Playing 11
Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, TimSiefert/Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed
PBKS Predicted Playing 11
Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh
DC IPL 2022 Squad
Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal
PBKS IPL 2022 Squad
Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Benny Howell, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa
