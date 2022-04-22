DC vs RR: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 34

IPL 2022 vs Toss Timing and Details

vs today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Delhi Captain and Rajasthan skipper would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the DC vs RR toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.

Here's how the Playing 11 of DC and RR would look like

The replaced Mitchell Marsh with Sarfaraz Khan in the last game and that worked perfectly fine as the openers were enough to chase down the total. Their spinners are hitting the targets and thus there seems to be no reason to change the Playing 11.

As for Rajasthan, Obed McCoy too filled the gap that was troubling the Royals a lot. So now their bowling lineup is settled and they would dearly hope for Karun Nair and Devdutt Padikkal to fire with the bat when they get the chance.

DC Predicted Playing 11

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed

RR Predicted Playing 11

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, R Ashwin, Obed McCoy, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal

DC IPL 2022 Squad

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

RR IPL 2022 Squad

Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal