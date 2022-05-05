DC vs SRH: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 50

It has been an on-again and off-again season for the so far and as the tournament nears the business end, they would like to get some control and some winning momentum behind them as they chase their fourth consecutive Playoff entry.

In the way of led Capitals are the Sunrisers, who have been on a rough patch of two losses, after winning five on the trot in the season so far. The led side would itself want to get back to winning ways as they know that leaving the qualification chances too late might hurt them later on. Thus this contest has all the ingredients to be a last-over thriller at a high scoring ground of Brabourne in Mumbai on May 05th, 2022.

Here's how the Playing 11 of DC and SRH would look like

Since his return back to Playing 11, Washington Sundar has not been the same with the bat and ball and this might prompt the SRH management to play a proper spinning option in Jagadeesha Suchith or Shreyas Gopal and chose one between Sundar and Shashank Singh as the batting all-rounder. It would be interesting to see the Playing 11.

The on the other hand would want some consistency from the likes of Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur with the bat as Rovaman Powell is now being left to finish games with Kuldeep Yadav, far too often. But these problems might not translate into serious changes in the Playing 11 as of now.

DC Predicted Playing 11

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

SRH Predicted Playing 11

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh/Washington Sundar, J Suchith/Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

IPL 2022 vs Toss Timing and Details

Delhi Capitals vs today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Delhi captain and Hyderabad skipper would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the DC vs SRH toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.

DC IPL 2022 Squad

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Sarfaraz Khan, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

SRH IPL 2022 Squad

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson(c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran(w), Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Sean Abbott, Ravikumar Samarth, Shreyas Gopal, Jagadeesha Suchith, Glenn Phillips, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Kartik Tyagi, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Sushant Mishra