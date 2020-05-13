JUST IN
Decision on Pakistan tour of England in July to be taken by mid-June: PCB

The officials of both the Pakistan Cricket Board and England and Wales Cricket Board will be having an online meeting on Friday

BS Web Team & agencies  |  New Delhi and Lahore 

Pakistan is due to play three Tests and as many T20Is in England during the tour.

Pakistan cricket team (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan has made it clear that a final decision on Pakistan's tour of England -- scheduled to begin from July 30 -- will only be taken by mid-June.

The officials of both the Pakistan Cricket Board and England and Wales Cricket Board will be having an online meeting on Friday.

"We are in constant communication with the ECB and a conference call has been set up for Friday," Wasim was quoted as saying by The Dawn on Monday.

"The call will be attended by ECB's Chief Executive, Director Cricket, Chief Medical Officer and Director International Cricket Operations. I will be representing the PCB along with Misbah-ul-Haq, Zakir Khan and Dr Sohail Saleem. At this stage we will be discussing various options while a decision on the tour is expected to be made in June."


He added that the ECB was "focused on providing a secure environment for the series against Pakistan".

Pakistan is due to play three Tests and as many T20Is in England during the tour.

All professional cricketing activities remain suspended in England until July 1 in wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, the British government has announced that sports events will be allowed to resume in England in June if there is no new spike in Covid-19 infections. But it is stated that matches will be allowed to take place only before empty stands.

Earlier, West Indies, who was scheduled to play three Tests in England in June, had postponed their tour. And now, there are talks that if the West Indies do not tour England, Pakistan might get to play four or five Tests instead of three.


"The PCB will evaluate the players' travel and accommodation plan that will be shared by the ECB," said PCB CEO.

"There will be more clarity after the conference call. In England, the most important aspect is the health of the players since the longer they stay there, the more they will be exposed," he added.

Cricketing activities across the world have remained suspended since mid-March due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus which has claimed more than 2.8 lakh lives thus far worldwide.

Here is the list of major sports tournaments that get cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus pandemic:

Major sports events affected by Coronavirus pandemic
Sports event Status
Tokyo Olympics Postponed to 2021
Cricket
IPL 2020 Cancelled till further notice
India vs South Africa ODI series Cancelled
Australia vs New Zealand (2nd and 3rd ODI) Cancelled
Pakistan Super League Suspended
England vs Sri Lanka Test series Cancelled
Australia vs Bangladesh Test series Postponed
Pakistan tour of The Netherlands Postponed
Australia tour of England (limited-over cricket) Postponed
West Indies tour of England Postponed
The Hundred (Inaugural edition) Postponed till 2021
Archery
World Cup in Shanghai Cancelled
Badminton
China masters Postponed
German Open Cancelled
Asian Championships Suspended
India Open Suspended
Swiss Open Suspended
Malaysian Open Suspended
Singapore Open Suspended
Thomas and Uber Cup finals Postponed from May to Auguts 2020
Tennis
All AITA tournaments Cancelled
BNP Paribas Open Cancelled
Miami Open Cancelled
Monte Carlo Masters Cancelled
French Open Postponed to Sept 20-OCt 4
Wimbledon 2020 Cancelled
Athletics
World Indoor Championships Nanjing Postponed to March 2021
Field Hockey
India's tour of Japan (Jr Women's Asia Cup) Postponed
FIH Pro League Suspended till June
Basketball
NBA Suspended
Shooting
New Delhi World Cup postponed to May 5-12 and June 2-9
Boxing
World Cup in Germany Cancelled
Formula one
Australian GP Cancelled
Bahrain GP Postponed
Vietnamese GP Postponed
Chinese GP Postponed
Monaco GP Cancelled
Azerbaijan GP Postponed
French GP Cancelled
Football
Champions League Suspended till further notice
Europa League Suspended till further notice
EPL and FA Cup Postponed till April 30
Euro 2020 Postponed to 2021
Copa America postponed to 2021
Fifa U-17 Women's World Cup Postponed


First Published: Wed, May 13 2020. 15:24 IST

