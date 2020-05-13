Decision on Pakistan tour of England in July to be taken by mid-June: PCB

-
ALSO READ
England, Windies board hold 'positive talks' on rescheduling Test series
West Indies postpones three-match Test tour to England over coronavirus
Pakistan board to conduct online fitness tests of cricketers amid lockdown
Coronavirus: Pak postpones cricket tour after Dutch govt bans sport events
England vs Australia series postponed till Sept over coronavirus: Report
-
Pakistan cricket team (PCB) CEO Wasim Khan has made it clear that a final decision on Pakistan's tour of England -- scheduled to begin from July 30 -- will only be taken by mid-June.
The officials of both the Pakistan Cricket Board and England and Wales Cricket Board will be having an online meeting on Friday.
"We are in constant communication with the ECB and a conference call has been set up for Friday," Wasim was quoted as saying by The Dawn on Monday.
"The call will be attended by ECB's Chief Executive, Director Cricket, Chief Medical Officer and Director International Cricket Operations. I will be representing the PCB along with Misbah-ul-Haq, Zakir Khan and Dr Sohail Saleem. At this stage we will be discussing various options while a decision on the tour is expected to be made in June."
He added that the ECB was "focused on providing a secure environment for the series against Pakistan".
Pakistan is due to play three Tests and as many T20Is in England during the tour.
All professional cricketing activities remain suspended in England until July 1 in wake of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
However, the British government has announced that sports events will be allowed to resume in England in June if there is no new spike in Covid-19 infections. But it is stated that matches will be allowed to take place only before empty stands.
Earlier, West Indies, who was scheduled to play three Tests in England in June, had postponed their tour. And now, there are talks that if the West Indies do not tour England, Pakistan might get to play four or five Tests instead of three.
"The PCB will evaluate the players' travel and accommodation plan that will be shared by the ECB," said PCB CEO.
"There will be more clarity after the conference call. In England, the most important aspect is the health of the players since the longer they stay there, the more they will be exposed," he added.
Cricketing activities across the world have remained suspended since mid-March due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus which has claimed more than 2.8 lakh lives thus far worldwide.
Here is the list of major sports tournaments that get cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus pandemic:
|Major sports events affected by Coronavirus pandemic
|Sports event
|Status
|Tokyo Olympics
|Postponed to 2021
|Cricket
|IPL 2020
|Cancelled till further notice
|India vs South Africa ODI series
|Cancelled
|Australia vs New Zealand (2nd and 3rd ODI)
|Cancelled
|Pakistan Super League
|Suspended
|England vs Sri Lanka Test series
|Cancelled
|Australia vs Bangladesh Test series
|Postponed
|Pakistan tour of The Netherlands
|Postponed
|Australia tour of England (limited-over cricket)
|Postponed
|West Indies tour of England
|Postponed
|The Hundred (Inaugural edition)
|Postponed till 2021
|Archery
|World Cup in Shanghai
|Cancelled
|Badminton
|China masters
|Postponed
|German Open
|Cancelled
|Asian Championships
|Suspended
|India Open
|Suspended
|Swiss Open
|Suspended
|Malaysian Open
|Suspended
|Singapore Open
|Suspended
|Thomas and Uber Cup finals
|Postponed from May to Auguts 2020
|Tennis
|All AITA tournaments
|Cancelled
|BNP Paribas Open
|Cancelled
|Miami Open
|Cancelled
|Monte Carlo Masters
|Cancelled
|French Open
|Postponed to Sept 20-OCt 4
|Wimbledon 2020
|Cancelled
|Athletics
|World Indoor Championships Nanjing
|Postponed to March 2021
|Field Hockey
|India's tour of Japan (Jr Women's Asia Cup)
|Postponed
|FIH Pro League
|Suspended till June
|Basketball
|NBA
|Suspended
|Shooting
|New Delhi World Cup
|postponed to May 5-12 and June 2-9
|Boxing
|World Cup in Germany
|Cancelled
|Formula one
|Australian GP
|Cancelled
|Bahrain GP
|Postponed
|Vietnamese GP
|Postponed
|Chinese GP
|Postponed
|Monaco GP
|Cancelled
|Azerbaijan GP
|Postponed
|French GP
|Cancelled
|Football
|Champions League
|Suspended till further notice
|Europa League
|Suspended till further notice
|EPL and FA Cup
|Postponed till April 30
|Euro 2020
|Postponed to 2021
|Copa America
|postponed to 2021
|Fifa U-17 Women's World Cup
|
Postponed