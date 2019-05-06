Dhoni cracks the bat on the endorsement pitch, enters Rs 100-crore club

Widely believed to be playing his last World Cup in 2019, M S Dhoni is cranking up his endorsements game. In 2018, he added more than 10 brands to his list and stepped into the hallowed Rs 100 crore club, the only Indian sportsperson after Virat Kohli to do that.

Now with 25 brands and a documentary on his life (Roar), talent managers and brand experts believe that he may be packing the field in anticipation that the upcoming World Cup (starts May 30) to be played in England to be his last one. According to a report by ESP Properties (GroupM) Dhoni ranks second on the athlete ...