Double delight for England: ODI & Test wins and zooming series ticket sales

Amid much anticipation, India’s baptism in Test cricket occurred in 1932 with a maiden appearance at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, London. Three decades later, though, a certain pessimism about India’s prospects had surfaced at the home of the game following a 5-0 whitewash in 1959.

Michael Colin Cowdrey, an eminent English batsman, deprecatingly suggested that the Test playing sides be divided into two leagues, with India figuring in the lower bundle. Indeed, eight years passed before India were invited back to England, that too, for a downgraded three-test ...