The Test batsman in Virat Kohli is soaring, but is the captain slumping?

In parts, this was like the 1990s. One man soaring and roaming some empyreal space we thought did not exist. The others, like schoolboys catapulted into the big time overnight, bringing us crashing down to earth with a fecklessness that belongs in the lowest grade of club cricket.

There was breathtaking beauty at one end, abject capitulation at the other — one man’s departure almost always leading to an entire team’s demise. Yet, this was just one part of the dreaded ’90s trope. Even as the captain excelled on the personal front, he failed to pull his ...