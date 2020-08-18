Dream11 wins title sponsorship for Indian Premier League 2020 for Rs 250 cr

Fantasy cricket app has won the title sponsorship for Indian Premier League 2020 for Rs 250 crore, according to reports. The sponsorship for was up for grabs as the erstwhile title sponsor, Vivo, decided to take a break from the tournament this season amid calls for boycott of Chinese goods in the wake of a standoff between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Ladakh since June.



As reported earlier, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) was looking for home-grown entities as the title sponsor for the 2020 edition of IPL.

The move is in keeping with the overall spirit of having a local sponsor for the T20 tournament, counted among the world's most valuable sporting properties.

The Tata Group, e-learning app Unacademy, Reliance Jio and Patanjali were some of the Indian players reported to be in the race for title sponsorship. and Byju's had also placed bids, according to sources. Amazon, which had initially expressed interest, did not enter a bid. August 14 was the last day for receiving formal expressions of interest, according to the