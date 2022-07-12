ENG vs IND 1st ODI: Predicted playing 11, toss timing and latest team news

Indian team, after winning the T20I series, will be brimming with confidence to try and take the ODI series as well. But this time around the competition is going to be stiffer as England will have the services of their experienced warhorses like Joe Root and as well.

India on the other hand might not have Virat Kohli available for selection for the first match as he has picked up a groin injury. Thus, it would be interesting to see who fills his place.

Here's how the Playing 11 of India and Ireland would look like

The Indian team would look to continue the opening with the experienced pairing of skipper and while Shreyas Iyer will play at number three if Kohli is not available.

Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya will fill the remaining places in the batting lineup with Ravindra Jadeja playing at number seven. Alongside Yuzvendra Chahal, the three pacers could be Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna.

As for England, they would look to open with Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy with Joe Root coming in at number three. In the middle order, Liam Livingstone, and skipper will form a firm trio. With Moeen Ali at seven and David Willey at eight, the English batting lineup looks a solid one to chase anything down.

Considering the conditions and the fact that Livinsgttone and Root can bowl, the English side would look to play three out-and-out pacers with Willey. They could be Craig Overton, Reece Topley and one among Brydon Crase and Sam Curran. Carse has greater chances given that there are already two left-arm pacers in Willey and Topley in the playing eleven.

India Predicted Playing 11

(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

England Predicted Playing 11

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, (c, wk), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Craig Overton/Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley

England vs India 1st ODI Toss Timing and Details

England vs India 1st ODI will begin at 05:30 pm IST and 01:00 pm Local Time. Thus the toss between India skipper and his counterpart from England, would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 05:00 pm IST and 12:30 pm Local Time.

India ODI Squad

Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

England ODI Squad

Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Matthew Parkinson, Reece Topley, Craig Overton, Sam Curran, Philip Salt, Harry Brook