ENG vs IND 1st ODI: Predicted playing 11, toss timing and latest team news

-
ALSO READ
IND vs IRE 1st T20I: Predicted playing 11, toss timing and latest team news
ENG vs IND 1st ODI: Pitch Report and Weather Update of the Oval, London
Women's World Cup India vs England: Toss timing and Playing 11 prediction
Women's World Cup India vs Australia: Toss timing and Playing 11 prediction
India vs South Africa: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of first T20I
-
Indian team, after winning the T20I series, will be brimming with confidence to try and take the ODI series as well. But this time around the competition is going to be stiffer as England will have the services of their experienced warhorses like Joe Root and Ben Stokes as well.
India on the other hand might not have Virat Kohli available for selection for the first match as he has picked up a groin injury. Thus, it would be interesting to see who fills his place.
Here's how the Playing 11 of India and Ireland would look like
The Indian team would look to continue the opening with the experienced pairing of skipper Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan while Shreyas Iyer will play at number three if Kohli is not available.
Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya will fill the remaining places in the batting lineup with Ravindra Jadeja playing at number seven. Alongside Yuzvendra Chahal, the three pacers could be Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Prasidh Krishna.Also Read: Virat Kohli's form: Kapil's comment, Rohit's defence, India's worry
As for England, they would look to open with Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy with Joe Root coming in at number three. In the middle order, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes and skipper Jos Buttler will form a firm trio. With Moeen Ali at seven and David Willey at eight, the English batting lineup looks a solid one to chase anything down.
Considering the conditions and the fact that Livinsgttone and Root can bowl, the English side would look to play three out-and-out pacers with Willey. They could be Craig Overton, Reece Topley and one among Brydon Crase and Sam Curran. Carse has greater chances given that there are already two left-arm pacers in Willey and Topley in the playing eleven.
India Predicted Playing 11
Rohit Sharma (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.
England Predicted Playing 11
Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (c, wk), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Craig Overton/Matt Parkinson, Reece Topley
England vs India 1st ODI Toss Timing and Details
England vs India 1st ODI will begin at 05:30 pm IST and 01:00 pm Local Time. Thus the toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his counterpart from England, Jos Buttler would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 05:00 pm IST and 12:30 pm Local Time.
India ODI Squad
Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh
England ODI Squad
Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Liam Livingstone, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Moeen Ali, David Willey, Brydon Carse, Matthew Parkinson, Reece Topley, Craig Overton, Sam Curran, Philip Salt, Harry Brook
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor