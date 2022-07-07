- Jaguar Land Rover reports 37% decline in retails sales in June quarter
- Map industrial activities with GatiShakti: FM Sitharaman to NITI Aayog
- Looking for good names as equity partner: YES Bank MD & CEO Prashant Kumar
- Byju's strengthens senior leadership in tech-first approach to growth
- Mother Dairy cuts prices of soyabean, rice bran oils by up to Rs 15/litre
- Wall Street rises as rate hike fears ebb; GameStop gains on stock split
- Tata Power plans Rs 75k-cr capex push in green energy: Chandrasekaran
ENG vs IND 1st T20I Live Updates: India opt to bat first, Arshdeep debuts
England vs India 1st T20I Live Updates: India would look to avenge the Test loss by beating the English team in the shortest format as Rohit Sharma is back to lead the team
Topics
India vs England | India cricket team | England cricket team
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Rohit Sharma, Indian cricket team
Rohit Sharma is fit and will finally take the field against England in the first T20I of the three-match series starting at Rosebowl, Southampton. His counterpart, Jos Buttler will be leading the English team for the first time in a full-time capacity and thus this match actually is a test of two different things.
Firstly, Buttler would look to settle himself in the new role and try and make stable communication with new coach Brendon McCullum. The Bzaball attitude of McCullum in Test cricket is sure to bode well with the English white-ball team which has already been an attacking unit.
England vs India 1st T20I Toss
England vs India 1st T20I will begin at 10:30 pm IST and 06:00 pm Local Time. Thus the toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his counterpart from England, Jos Buttler was won by the former who decided to bat first at the Rose Bowl in Southampton.
India Playing 11
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal
England Playing 11
Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson
ENG vs IND 5th Test Pitch Report
The Southampton wicket has been an average scoring one this season with scores like 160 being defended as well. Thus the team batting first will look to get past 170 to be on the safe side. A captain winning the toss would look to bat first.
Eng vs Ind 5th 1st T20I Southampton Weather Report
The weather will remain pleasant with the temperatures being around 23 and 24 Degree Celsius with no rain sight. Thus in such weather, a full game is expected to take place.
ENG vs IND 1st T20I Live Streaming Details
The first T20I match would start at 10:30 pm IST at Rose Bowl, Southampton, United Kingdom. This match between India and England can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Sony Six Network. People can also tune into Sony LIV Mobile Application and website to watch the game on the go.
England vs India 1st T20I Live Updates: Catch India skipper Rohit Sharma back in action as his team takes on Jos Buttler’s England in the first T20I of the three match T20I series.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh