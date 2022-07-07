JUST IN
ENG vs IND 1st T20I Live Updates: India opt to bat first, Arshdeep debuts

England vs India 1st T20I Live Updates: India would look to avenge the Test loss by beating the English team in the shortest format as Rohit Sharma is back to lead the team

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Rohit Sharma, Indian cricket team
Rohit Sharma is fit and will finally take the field against England in the first T20I of the three-match series starting at Rosebowl, Southampton. His counterpart, Jos Buttler will be leading the English team for the first time in a full-time capacity and thus this match actually is a test of two different things.

Firstly, Buttler would look to settle himself in the new role and try and make stable communication with new coach Brendon McCullum. The Bzaball attitude of McCullum in Test cricket is sure to bode well with the English white-ball team which has already been an attacking unit.

England vs India 1st T20I Toss

England vs India 1st T20I will begin at 10:30 pm IST and 06:00 pm Local Time. Thus the toss between India skipper Rohit Sharma and his counterpart from England, Jos Buttler was won by the former who decided to bat first at the Rose Bowl in Southampton. 

India Playing 11

Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal

England Playing 11

Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w/c), Dawid Malan, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson

ENG vs IND 5th Test Pitch Report

The Southampton wicket has been an average scoring one this season with scores like 160 being defended as well. Thus the team batting first will look to get past 170 to be on the safe side. A captain winning the toss would look to bat first.

Eng vs Ind 5th 1st T20I Southampton Weather Report

The weather will remain pleasant with the temperatures being around 23 and 24 Degree Celsius with no rain sight. Thus in such weather, a full game is expected to take place.

ENG vs IND 1st T20I Live Streaming Details

The first T20I match would start at 10:30 pm IST at Rose Bowl, Southampton, United Kingdom. This match between India and England can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Sony Six Network. People can also tune into Sony LIV Mobile Application and website to watch the game on the go.

England vs India 1st T20I Live Updates: Catch India skipper Rohit Sharma back in action as his team takes on Jos Buttler’s England in the first T20I of the three match T20I series. 

