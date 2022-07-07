ENG vs IND 1st T20I: Pitch Report, Weather Update of Rose Bowl, Southampton

India, who are coming on the back of losing the last Test and then drawing a Test series that they could have easily won, would want the players, who did not take part in the Test series, to utilise the freshness in the first T20I and take on a relatively young English side and beat them.

The match begins at Rose Bowl in Southampton.

ENG vs IND 5th Test Pitch Report

The Southampton wicket has been an average scoring one this season with scores like 160 being defended as well. Thus the team batting first will look to get past 170 to be on the safe side. A captain winning the toss would look to bat first.

Eng vs Ind 5th 1st T20I Southampton Weather Report

The weather will remain pleasant with the temperatures being around 23 and 24 Degree Celsius with no rain sight. Thus in such weather, a full game is expected to take place.

ENG vs IND 1st T20I Live Streaming

The first T20I match would start at 10:30 pm IST at Rose Bowl, Southampton, United Kingdom. This match between India and England can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Sony Six Network. People can also tune into Sony LIV Mobile Application and website to watch the game on the go.

The first T20I match between India and England would begin at 10:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 05:00 pm GMT on July 07, 2022, at Rose Bowl, Southampton, United Kingdom.

