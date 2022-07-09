ENG vs IND 2nd T20I: Pitch Report, Weather Update of Edgbaston, Birmingham

-
ALSO READ
IND vs SA 2nd T20I: Pitch report, weather, dew update of Barabati Stadium
IND vs SA 3rd T20I: Pitch Report and Weather Update of YSR Reddy Stadium
IND vs SA 1st T20I: Pitch report, weather update from Arun Jaitley stadium
IND vs SA 5th T20I: Pitch Report, Weather Update of M Chinnaswamy Stadium
IND vs SL 3rd T20I: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather report of Dharamsala
-
England will be looking to bounce back from a frustrating loss in the first T20I when they will face the Indian team in the second T20I at Edgbaston in Birmingham. A victory is a must for the English side in this game as it is a do-or-die game for them to stay alive in the series.
ENG vs IND 2nd T20I Pitch Report
The pitch at Edgbaston has been a batting-friendly off late in the T20Is with totals going as high as over 200 in the first innings. A captain winning the toss would look to bat first and put a big total on the board to pressurise the chasing team, especially because it is a day game as well.
Eng vs Ind 2nd T20I Birmingham Weather Report
There are no chances of any rain disruption in the match as there are zero chances of rainfall in Birmingham this afternoon. The temperature will remain around 20 Degree Celcius and the humidity below 50% for the most part of the match.
ENG vs IND 2nd T20I Live Streaming
The second T20I match would start at 07:00 pm IST at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, United Kingdom. This match between India and England can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Sony Six Network. People can also tune into Sony LIV Mobile Application and website to watch the game on the go.
When and Where would the ENG vs IND 2nd T20I occur?
The second T20I match between India and England would begin at 07:00 pm Indian Standard Time and 01:30 pm GMT on July 09, 2022, at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Where can people watch England vs India 2nd T20I Live and Exclusive?
People can watch Jos Buttler’s England take on Rohit Sharma’s India Live and Exclusive on Sony Ten Sports on Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, today’s India vs England match can be Live Streamed on Sony LIV and its website.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor