ENG vs IND 2nd T20I: Pitch Report, Weather Update of Edgbaston, Birmingham

England will be looking to bounce back from a frustrating loss in the first T20I when they will face the Indian team in the second T20I at Edgbaston in Birmingham. A victory is a must for the English side in this game as it is a do-or-die game for them to stay alive in the series.

ENG vs IND 2nd T20I Pitch Report

The pitch at Edgbaston has been a batting-friendly off late in the T20Is with totals going as high as over 200 in the first innings. A captain winning the toss would look to bat first and put a big total on the board to pressurise the chasing team, especially because it is a day game as well.

Eng vs Ind 2nd T20I Birmingham Weather Report

There are no chances of any rain disruption in the match as there are zero chances of rainfall in Birmingham this afternoon. The temperature will remain around 20 Degree Celcius and the humidity below 50% for the most part of the match.

ENG vs IND 2nd T20I Live Streaming

The second T20I match would start at 07:00 pm IST at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, United Kingdom. This match between India and England can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Sony Six Network. People can also tune into Sony LIV Mobile Application and website to watch the game on the go.

When and Where would the ENG vs IND 2nd T20I occur?

The second T20I match between India and England would begin at 07:00 pm Indian Standard Time and 01:30 pm GMT on July 09, 2022, at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Where can people watch England vs India 2nd T20I Live and Exclusive?

People can watch Jos Buttler’s England take on Rohit Sharma’s India Live and Exclusive on Sony Ten Sports on Television sets. On SmartPhones and online, today’s match can be Live Streamed on Sony LIV and its website.