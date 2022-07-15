ENG vs IND 3rd ODI: Pitch Report, Weather Update of Old Trafford Manchester

After two very one-sided matches, the audiences will be hoping for a crackerjack of a finale when hosts take on India in the third and final match of the three-match ODI series at Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

The pitch at Old Trafford is considered to be a high-scoring venue. But since the pitch has been in use for quite some now as it is almost the end of the summer season, there would be some wear and tear in the ground and it will offer some help to the spinners as well.

ENG vs IND 3rd ODI Pitch Report

Since the ODI World Cup 2019, three ODIs have been played at Old Trafford in Manchester and lost two of them, although in close encounters. All three games were played between the hosts and Australia.

Two of the games that lost were high-scoring ones, while it was able to defend a total as low as 231 in the game that they won. Thus, identifying the character of the wicket is a tough ask, but whatever it may be like, it surely promises to have close exciting finishes.

Eng vs Ind 3rd ODI, Old Trafford, Manchester Weather Report

There is going to be 70% cloud cover at the start of the game at 11:00 am Local time. Heatwave warnings have also been issued as the temperature would feel like 26 Degree Celcius. The temperature would keep on increasing as the match progresses while the humidity will remain very low making it a dry heat environment.

ENG vs IND 3rd ODI Live Streaming

The third ODI match would start at 03:30 pm IST at Old Trafford in Manchester, United Kingdom. This match between India and England can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Sony Six Network. People can also tune into Sony LIV Mobile Application and website to watch the game on the go.

