Eng vs Pak, ICC CWC Match 6 preview: Can Pak fix woes against familiar foe

ICC world cup 2019: Bowling in slog overs is challenge, says Rubel Hossain
Eoin Morgan's England would look to take advantage of Pakistan's vulnerability. Overall, it's a contest between England's formidable batting line-up and Pakistan's aggressive pace battery

BS Web Team 

England vs Pakistan
Pakistan cricket team (Photo: ICC)

In match 6 of ICC World Cup 2019, Eoin Morgan's England will face Pakistan at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, on Monday. England started their World Cup 2019 campaign with a 104-run victory over Faf du Plessis-led South Africa at the Oval. The side will next look to get the better of an inconsistent Pakistan side who surrendered before West Indies in their opening match, losing 11th straight ODI, including a recent 4-0 series defeat by England.

So far, England does not face much challenge in fixing the playing 11 as almost all the players are in fine form. Pakistan may make some changes as their batting collapsed in front of the fiery West Indies pace. But Pakistan have a long road to cover as their confidence must be shaken after the collapse against West Indies at the Oval due to bouncer barrage.

Also, Trent Bridge is known as a batsman's paradise and hosts England have twice set the world record for the highest score in a one-day international at the venue--- 444/3 against Pakistan in 2016 and last year's 481/6.

England, in the light of Pakistan's problems against short-pitched bowling, may unleash Mark Wood in partnership with Jofra Archer.

Overall, it's a contest between England's strong batting line-up and Pakistan's aggresive pace battery.

England Team News: Eoin Morgan's England can also take some confidence from their last ODI series at home just before the World Cup against Pakistan in which they handed a 4-0 whitewash to the Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side.

Also, the addition of Jofra Archer, who announced himself on world stage with three key wickets, has strengthened England's pace attack. Pakistan have an aggressive pace attack and it will be a contest of a strong batting side against an agressive bowling side.

Pakistan team News: All is not well in the Pakistan camp and they need to get their act together to avoid early scare at the World Cup. The bowling unit looks fine with Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz leading from front in bowling short and pacy deliveries. Imad Wasim can be a key player too for the side as the tournament progresses.

Pakistan's batsmen, however, will have to work extra to hand good total so that the bowlers get some space to create their web. Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman faces a tough challenge.

Here are the playing 11 prediction of both the team

England Playing 11: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid

Pakistan Playing 11: Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali



ICC World Cup 2019, Macth 6: England vs Pakistan Live streaming details

Date and Day: June 3, 2019, Monday.

Place: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Time: 3:00 pm IST, 10:30 am local time

The World Cup 2019 England vs Pakistan match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 in English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD in Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 England vs Pakistan match will be available on Hotstar.


Here are the squads of both the teams

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Jos Buttler (wk), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Liam Dawson, Tom Curran, Liam Plunkett, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Joe Root

Pakistan: Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Haris Sohail, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain
First Published: Sun, June 02 2019. 20:42 IST

