ENG vs PAK Live score, ICC CWC 2019: Can Pakistan end their losing streak?
Head to head, England have an advantage as they won 53 out of 87 matches. Check England vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE, toss updates and match commentary here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Pakistan cricket team. Photo: Reuters
Check world cup points table
ICC cricket World Cup 2019: England vs Pakistan LIVE score
ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 6: ENG vs PAK LIVE streaming
England vs Pakistan world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream ENG vs PAK cricket match on Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
Stay tuned for England vs Pakistan LIVE score, toss, playing 11 updates and match commentary here
