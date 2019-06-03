ENG vs PAK Live score, ICC CWC 2019: Can Pakistan end their losing streak?

JUST IN
ENG vs PAK Live score, ICC CWC 2019

Head to head, England have an advantage as they won 53 out of 87 matches.

BS Web Team 

Pakistan cricket team, ICC CWC 2019
Pakistan cricket team. Photo: Reuters
In today’s match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 (CWC 2019), England cricket team, led by Eoin Morgan will take on Sarfaraz Ahmed’s Pakistan cricket team at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. After being blown away by West Indies in their opening game, Pakistan will look to make amends, especially in their batting, and aim to end their 11 match losing streak in One Day International (ODI) matches. England, on the other hand, seems to have all their bases covered. Their batting clicked against South Africa with Jason Roy, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes all scoring half centuries and making sure they went past the 300-run mark against South Africa. Head to head, England have an advantage as they won 53 out of 87 matches.

Check world cup points table

ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 6: ENG vs PAK LIVE streaming

England vs Pakistan world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. One can also live stream ENG vs PAK cricket match on Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.

Stay tuned for England vs Pakistan LIVE score, toss, playing 11 updates and match commentary here

