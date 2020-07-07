JUST IN
Ganguly rules out chances of organising IPL in India amid Covid-19 crisis
Eng vs WI Ageas Bowl Test: The battle of top two all-rounders in Tests

Jason Holder and Ben Stokes will lead Windies and England cricket team in the first Test of the three-match series

Anish Kumar  |  New Delhi 

Ben Stokes, Jason Holder
Jason Holder (L), Ben Stokes

International cricket is set to resume after 117-days of coronavirus interruption with an England vs West Indies Test series starting Wednesday (July 8). The resumption of cricket will also see the battle between top two all-rounders (Jason Holder and Ben Stokes) in Tests.

Holder and Stokes will be leading Windies and England cricket team in the first Test of the three-match series.

Stokes would become England’s 81st captain now as regular skipper Joe Root will be attending the birth of his second child, and as a result missing the first Test at Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Jason Holder

Holder is only the second West Indies player after Sir Garry Sobers to hold the number one ranking among Test all-rounders and he has a career-best 473 points going into the first Test. The 28-year-old from Barbados has been at the top since January 2019.

Holder has played some magnificent knocks and the most recent one was an unbeaten 202 in Bridgetown Test, when England toured Caribbean Islands in 2019. Holder is also Windies' leading bowler as he is at the third spot in the bowling rankings with fast bowlers Kemar Roach (11th) and Shannon Gabriel (19th) others in the top 20.



Jason Holder captaincy record

Holder has led West Indies cricket team in 32 Test matches since 2015. West Indies has won 10 and lost 17 matches while five matches have ended in a draw under his captaincy.

Win/Loss: 0.58
Win percentage: 31.25
Loss percentage: 53.12

Jason Holder Test career

Holder has accumulated 1892 runs in 40 matches at an average of 32.72, including three centuries and 8 fifties. His highest individual score is 202 not out.

In the bowling department, he took 106 wickets at an average of 26.37 with 6 for 59 his best bowling figure in an innings.

Jason Holder cricket career

Batting
. Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50
Tests 40 69 11 1898 202* 32.72 3178 59.72 3 8
ODIs 115 92 19 1821 99* 24.94 1931 94.3 0 9
T20Is 17 11 2 111 26* 12.33 84 132.14 0 0
First-class 71 111 11 2613 202* 26.13 - - 3 10
List A 167 133 26 2711 99* 25.33 - - 0 14
T20s 106 76 18 757 54 13.05 600 126.16 0 1
Bowling
. Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR
Tests 40 69 6541 2796 106 6-59 11/103 26.37 2.56 61.7
ODIs 115 111 5347 4948 136 5-27 5-27 36.38 5.55 39.3
T20Is 17 17 373 524 13 2-23 2-23 40.3 8.42 28.6
First-class 71 123 10394 4576 186 6-59 11-103 24.6 2.64 55.8
List A 167 159 7521 6532 218 5-27 5-27 29.96 5.21 34.5
T20s 106 105 2151 2785 81 4-27 4-27 34.38 7.76 26.5
Source: Espncricinfo website

Ben Stokes

The charismatic Stokes has been regarded as one of the best all-rounder in modern cricket as he played some nerve wrenching innings. The one-man show during the Headingley Test against Australia during the Ashes 2019 series has been Stokes' one of the best innings so far.

Watch Ben Stokes innings here



Stokes’ Test rankings:

The Englishman has 407 points and as a result, he is at the second position in the ICC rankings for the longest format of the game. Stokes would be looking to work his way up in the points aggregate during the series and emulate compatriot Andrew Flintoff, the last England player at the top of the Test all-rounders' list, in May 2006. Tenth-ranked Stokes is England's leading batsman in the absence of Root, while their next highest-ranked batsman is Rory Burns in the 33rd position.

Stokes Test career

In 63 Tests, he has scored 4056 runs at an average of 36.56, including nine tons and 21 half centuries. His highest individual score Test cricket is 258.

In bowling department, he has scalped 147 wickets at an average of 32.68 with six for 22 his best bowling figures in an inning.

Ben Stokes cricket career

Batting
. Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50
Tests 63 115 4 4056 258 36.54 6905 58.74 9 21
ODIs 95 81 15 2682 102* 40.63 2855 93.94 3 20
T20Is 26 23 6 305 47* 17.94 227 134.36 0 0
First-class 139 236 12 7849 258 35.04 - - 17 40
List A 166 145 24 4583 164 37.87 4746 96.56 7 27
T20s 123 113 19 2330 103* 24.78 1720 135.46 1 8
Bowling
. Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR
Tests 63 106 8683 4804 147 6-22 8-161 32.68 3.31 59
ODIs 95 80 2912 2920 70 5-61 5-61 41.71 6.01 41.6
T20Is 26 21 388 571 14 4-26 4-26 40.78 8.82 27.7
First-class 139 218 16570 9553 319 7-67 10-121 29.94 3.45 51.9
List A 166 126 4587 4407 134 5-61 5-61 32.88 5.76 34.2
T20s 123 87 1537 2156 68 4-16 4-16 31.7 8.41 22.6
Source: Espncricinfo.com


First Published: Tue, July 07 2020. 12:34 IST

