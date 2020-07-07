Eng vs WI Ageas Bowl Test: The battle of top two all-rounders in Tests

International cricket is set to resume after 117-days of coronavirus interruption with an Test series starting Wednesday (July 8). The resumption of cricket will also see the battle between top two all-rounders ( and Ben Stokes) in Tests.

Holder and Stokes will be leading Windies and in the first Test of the three-match series.

Stokes would become England’s 81st captain now as regular skipper Joe Root will be attending the birth of his second child, and as a result missing the first Test at Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Holder is only the second West Indies player after Sir Garry Sobers to hold the number one ranking among Test all-rounders and he has a career-best 473 points going into the first Test. The 28-year-old from Barbados has been at the top since January 2019.

Holder has played some magnificent knocks and the most recent one was an unbeaten 202 in Bridgetown Test, when England toured Caribbean Islands in 2019. Holder is also Windies' leading bowler as he is at the third spot in the bowling rankings with fast bowlers Kemar Roach (11th) and Shannon Gabriel (19th) others in the top 20.





Holder has led West Indies cricket team in 32 Test matches since 2015. West Indies has won 10 and lost 17 matches while five matches have ended in a draw under his captaincy.

Win/Loss: 0.58

Win percentage: 31.25

Loss percentage: 53.12



Holder has accumulated 1892 runs in 40 matches at an average of 32.72, including three centuries and 8 fifties. His highest individual score is 202 not out.

In the bowling department, he took 106 wickets at an average of 26.37 with 6 for 59 his best bowling figure in an innings.

Batting . Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 Tests 40 69 11 1898 202* 32.72 3178 59.72 3 8 ODIs 115 92 19 1821 99* 24.94 1931 94.3 0 9 T20Is 17 11 2 111 26* 12.33 84 132.14 0 0 First-class 71 111 11 2613 202* 26.13 - - 3 10 List A 167 133 26 2711 99* 25.33 - - 0 14 T20s 106 76 18 757 54 13.05 600 126.16 0 1 Bowling . Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR Tests 40 69 6541 2796 106 6-59 11/103 26.37 2.56 61.7 ODIs 115 111 5347 4948 136 5-27 5-27 36.38 5.55 39.3 T20Is 17 17 373 524 13 2-23 2-23 40.3 8.42 28.6 First-class 71 123 10394 4576 186 6-59 11-103 24.6 2.64 55.8 List A 167 159 7521 6532 218 5-27 5-27 29.96 5.21 34.5 T20s 106 105 2151 2785 81 4-27 4-27 34.38 7.76 26.5 Source: Espncricinfo website

The charismatic Stokes has been regarded as one of the best all-rounder in modern cricket as he played some nerve wrenching innings. The one-man show during the Headingley Test against Australia during the Ashes 2019 series has been Stokes' one of the best innings so far.

The Englishman has 407 points and as a result, he is at the second position in the ICC rankings for the longest format of the game. Stokes would be looking to work his way up in the points aggregate during the series and emulate compatriot Andrew Flintoff, the last England player at the top of the Test all-rounders' list, in May 2006. Tenth-ranked Stokes is England's leading batsman in the absence of Root, while their next highest-ranked batsman is Rory Burns in the 33rd position.

In 63 Tests, he has scored 4056 runs at an average of 36.56, including nine tons and 21 half centuries. His highest individual score Test cricket is 258.

In bowling department, he has scalped 147 wickets at an average of 32.68 with six for 22 his best bowling figures in an inning.

