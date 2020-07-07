Eng vs WI 1st Test: Check match timings, playing 11, live streaming details

The age of rivalry between England and the West Indies will mark the resumption of international cricket on Wednesday (July 8), when the two teams lock horns at Ageas Bowl for the 1st Test of #raisethebat series in Southampton. The 1st Test is also regarded as battle of top-two all-rounders -- (1st rank) and (2nd rank)-- given that both will be in-charge of their respective teams too.

On the eve of the 1st Test, head coach Phil Simmons has said that the battle between and will decide which way the first Test goes.

Stokes will be leading in the absence of its regular Test skipper Joe Root in what is the first Test match since the cricket calendar froze in mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.





Holder and Stokes are the top and second ranked Test all-rounders in the ICC standings currently. Both have put in stellar performances over the past two years with Holder starring in West Indies' remarkable series win over England last year and Stokes playing a crucial role in England winning the 2019 World Cup.

Talking about the playing 11, West Indies would like to go with four-pace attack with Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel and skipper Holder. It will be interesting to see whether Rahkeem Cornwall get a chance in the West Indies playing 11 given the Southampton pitch likely assist spinner on Day 4 and 5.

On the other hand, according to media reports Stuart Broad is likely to miss the first Test with a slight niggle. This may make pave way for Mark Wook in the England playing 11 with Dom Bess as an spinner.

1st Test predicted playing 11

England tentative playing 11: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Denly, (C), (WK), Dom Bess, Jofra Archer, Stuart Broad/Mark Wood, James Anderson.

West Indies tentative playing 11: Kraigg Brathwaite, John Campbell, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Roston Chase, Jermaine Blackwood, Shane Dowrich (WK), (C), Kemar Roach, Alzarri Joseph, Shannon Gabriel

match timings and Live streaming details

Date: July 8-12, 2020

Toss Timing: 3:00 pm (IST)

Match start Time: 03:30 pm (IST)

Venue: The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

England vs West Indies 1st Test match will be telecast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD with English commentary. Fans could also watch the live streaming of England vs West Indies match on Sony Liv website, app and airtel stream

Weather Forecast

The southampton weather will remain partly cloudy during the course of the match with no forecast of rain on either of the five day (July 8-12). The temperature will hover around 10 degrees Celsius to 20 degrees Celsius which means it isn’t going to be too cold either.

Pitch Report

The Eng vs WI Test series will mark the beginging of Test summer and there has notb been any county match played at Ageas Bowl Stadium, which means the Southampton pitch may provide a little bit of extra juice on Day 1. However, the Southampton wicket tends to slow down as match progresses which may bring spinners in play on Day 4 and 5.

England vs West Indie head to head

Overall

Overall: 159

England won: 49

West Indies won: 57

Draw: 51

Abandoned: 1

Cancelled: 1

In England

Total: 86

West Indies won: 30

England won: 34

Drawn: 22

England squad for west indies 2020

Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Jofra Archer, Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Joe Denly, Ollie Pope, Dom Sibley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

England Reserves: James Bracey, Sam Curran, Ben Foakes, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Saqib Mahmood, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson, Olly Stone

West Indies squad for England 2020

Jason Holder (C), Jermaine Blackwood, Nkrumah Bonner, Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks, John Campbell, Roston Chase, Rahkeem Cornwall, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Chemar Holder, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Raymon Reifer, Kemar Roach