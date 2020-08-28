- Banks Board Bureau recommends Dinesh Khara as new SBI chief
- How we should view population trends and prepare for the changing mix
- Banking stocks rally on better earnings outlook; room seen for upside
- India's area under kharif crops hits all-time high of over 108 mn hectares
- What after Abenomics: Japan's PM exits with economy back at square one
England vs Pakistan LIVE, 1st T20: All eyes on Manchester weather
The live telecast of Pakistan vs England 1st T20 will be available on Sony SIX HD and Sony SIX from 10:30 pm IST. Check Pak vs Eng live toss, Manchester weather and other match details here
Topics
England vs Pakistan | England cricket team | Pakistan cricket team
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Old Trafford, Manchester. There are chances of rainfall at the start of match today. Photo: @Englandcricket
Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, would look to improve its batting as top seven batsmen are averaging just 21.98, with a strike rate of 122.14 since 2019. On the other hand, England's batsmen have averaged 30.91 at a strike-rate of 152.71 in same time period.
PAK vs ENG 1st T20 Live score
Check Pakistan vs England full scorecard here
England vs Pakistan live telecast and streaming details
The live telecast of Pakistan vs England 1st T20 will be available on Sony SIX HD and Sony SIX from 10:30 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Sony Liv app and airtel stream. The Eng vs Pak live toss will take place at 10 pm IST.
Stay tuned for latest on Manchester weather, live toss and playing 11 updates…
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh