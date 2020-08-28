JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Cricket » Cricket News

England vs Pakistan LIVE, 1st T20: All eyes on Manchester weather

The live telecast of Pakistan vs England 1st T20 will be available on Sony SIX HD and Sony SIX from 10:30 pm IST. Check Pak vs Eng live toss, Manchester weather and other match details here

Topics
England vs Pakistan | England cricket team | Pakistan cricket team

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Photo: @Englandcricket
The Old Trafford, Manchester. There are chances of rainfall at the start of match today. Photo: @Englandcricket
England and Pakistan will lock horns in the first of three-match T20 International series at the Old Trafford, Manchester today. However, all the eyes would be on the Manchester weather, which has been notorious in the recent past. There are chances of rainfall at the start of the match today.

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, would look to improve its batting as top seven batsmen are averaging just 21.98, with a strike rate of 122.14 since 2019. On the other hand, England's batsmen have averaged 30.91 at a strike-rate of 152.71 in same time period.
 
PAK vs ENG 1st T20 Live score
 

Check Pakistan vs England full scorecard here
 
England vs Pakistan live telecast and streaming details
 
The live telecast of Pakistan vs England 1st T20 will be available on Sony SIX HD and Sony SIX from 10:30 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Sony Liv app and airtel stream. The Eng vs Pak live toss will take place at 10 pm IST.

Stay tuned for latest on Manchester weather, live toss and playing 11 updates…

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh