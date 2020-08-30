PAK vs ENG LIVE, 2nd T20: Manchester weather not to play spoilsport today
The live telecast of Pakistan vs England 2nd T20 will be available on Sony SIX HD and Sony SIX from 6:45 pm IST. Check England vs Pakistan live toss, playing 11, weather and other match details here
Topics
England vs Pakistan | England cricket team | Pakistan cricket team
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The Old Trafford, Manchester. Photo: @ICC
Both England and Pakistan would look to retain the playing 11 from first T20 match. Pakistan bowlers would be wary of England opener Tom Banton, who sent them for leather hunt in previous test. Banton scored 71 runs, including five gigantic sixes.
PAK vs ENG 2nd T20 Live score
Check Pakistan vs England full scorecard here
2nd T20: England vs Pakistan live telecast and streaming details
The live telecast of Pakistan vs England 2nd T20 will be available on Sony SIX HD and Sony SIX from 6:45 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Sony Liv app and airtel stream. The Eng vs Pak live toss will take place at 6:15 pm IST.
Stay tuned for latest on Manchester weather, live toss and playing 11 updates…
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh