PAK vs ENG LIVE, 2nd T20: Manchester weather not to play spoilsport today

The live telecast of Pakistan vs England 2nd T20 will be available on Sony SIX HD and Sony SIX from 6:45 pm IST. Check England vs Pakistan live toss, playing 11, weather and other match details here

England vs Pakistan | England cricket team | Pakistan cricket team

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

The Old Trafford, Manchester. Photo: @ICC
England and Pakistan will lock horns in the second of the three-match T20 International series at the Old Trafford, Manchester on Sunday. The first match of the series was called off after 16.1 overs due to inclement Manchester weather. However, there is good news for cricket enthusiasts as the weather is expected to be pleasant today. According to accuweather.com, bright sunshine will greet players at the Old Trafford ground and there is no chance of rainfall in Manchester today.

Both England and Pakistan would look to retain the playing 11 from first T20 match. Pakistan bowlers would be wary of England opener Tom Banton, who sent them for leather hunt in previous test. Banton scored 71 runs, including five gigantic sixes.
 
PAK vs ENG 2nd T20 Live score




Check Pakistan vs England full scorecard here

2nd T20: England vs Pakistan live telecast and streaming details
 
The live telecast of Pakistan vs England 2nd T20 will be available on Sony SIX HD and Sony SIX from 6:45 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Sony Liv app and airtel stream. The Eng vs Pak live toss will take place at 6:15 pm IST.

Stay tuned for latest on Manchester weather, live toss and playing 11 updates…
 

